David Warner apologises for role in ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian sport

Updated 29 March 2018, 17:40 AEDT

The banned Australian cricket vice-captain breaks his silence over his role in the ball-tampering scandal, apologising for the distress he caused to the sport and its fans.

David Warner has broken his silence on the ball-tampering scandal which he says has "damaged cricket". (Credit: Reuters)

Sidelined Australian cricket vice captain David Warner has apologised for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that he has described as a "stain on the game".

"Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket," he said in a short statement he tweeted this afternoon.

"I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it.

"I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans."

The 31-year-old, who has not spoken publicly since the scandal broke on Saturday night, said once he returned to Sydney he would take "a few days" away with family and friends before making further comment.

"It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy," said Warner, who is en route to Sydney from South Africa.

"I need to take a deep breath and spend time with family, friends and trusted advisers."

Cricket Australia (CA) yesterday announced Warner and captain Steve Smith will be suspended from all international and domestic cricket teams for 12 months and have to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

Warner would not be considered for team leadership positions in the future.

Junior opening batsman Cameron Bancroft will sit out nine months for using sandpaper in an attempt to tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

CA's statement said Warner instructed Bancroft "to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper".

Warner's statement was released shortly after sporting apparel company ASICS tore up its contracts with Warner and Bancroft.

The company, which supplies uniforms to the Australian team, announced on Twitter it had severed ties with the pair "effective immediately".

Electronics company LG turned its back on Warner on Wednesday, announcing it would not renew a sponsorship deal that was set to expire in weeks.

Warner's website lists Gray Nicholls, Nine, Toyota, Nestle's Milo and the Make-a-Wish Foundation as brand partners.

Warner has also been dumped from the lucrative Indian Premier League for 2018, in which he was to be captain of the Hyderabad Sunrisers.

Wealth-management company Magellan has also ended its three-year sponsorship agreement with CA in response to the scandal, saying the players' behaviour was "so inconsistent with our values that we are left with no option but to terminate our ongoing partnership".

Coach Darren Lehmann overnight said he held fears for the mental health of the three players caught up in the ball-tampering furore, which has seen the players face widespread global condemnation.

Lehmann said despite their role in the ball-tampering plot the three players involved were "good young men, they've made a mistake".

"[I'm] disappointed, embarrassed, hurt for the game. I worry about the three guys immensely. We love all our players and they're going through a really tough time," he said.

Smith is expected to front the media tonight when he arrives back in Australia.

Wicket-keeper Tim Paine will captain the Australian side in the final Test that begins in Johannesburg on Friday.