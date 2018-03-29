How Willis Island weather observers survive life working at the remote outpost off Queensland

Updated 29 March 2018, 7:30 AEDT

There is a crisis of sorts unfolding on a small island in the Coral Sea.

Weather observer Janet Shelley meets one of the locals on Willis Island. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Four weather observers who have been living on tiny Willis Island — only 7.7 hectares in size and some 450 kilometres off Cairns in Queensland's far north — for almost six months, are about to run out of cheese.

Janet Shelley, 39, who is the officer-in-charge of the Willis Island Meteorological Office said it was the little things, like cheese supply, that can make or break a remote posting.

Cheesy jokes aside, these four self-described "nerds" are doing vital work in a difficult environment to protect Queensland.

The reason why Queensland gets such accurate information about cyclones powering through the Coral Sea towards the coast is due to the teams who have lived and worked on Willis Island for almost 100 years, who collect vital weather information to keep people informed and safe.

One of the world's most remote weather stations

Ms Shelley, a Melbourne-based environmental officer with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), left her comfortable inner-city existence and barista-made coffee about three months ago, to live on Willis Island.

It is one of the most remote weather stations in the world and the island is so small it takes a leisurely 15 minutes to walk around.

"It is a completely different lifestyle here … it is a very small island, it's very remote, you can see the ocean outside every window of the building," Ms Shelley said.

"You are spending your whole day — your working life, your home life — with just three other people, so that is a huge change.

"You can't go shopping, you can't order any takeaway food, you have to cook it all yourself, and the supplies that you bring out with you, that's all you've got for what's normally a six-month tour.

"If you forget something, like I forgot my waterproof watch — tough luck — you've got to do without it."

A desolate place with lots of bird poo



Every year since 1921, four weather observers have been stationed on the island for six-month periods, sending important data back to the bureau.

If you are imagining in your head a beautiful tropical island, with swaying coconut palms and sunset cocktails, think again.

This is a fairly desolate place, with few trees and a massive bird population which, in itself, presents some messy challenges.

"As with all birds, they leave a lot of bird poo around and that can play havoc with our instrumentations performance and also just the cleanliness of the place, so we spend a lot of time just cleaning up after them," Ms Shelley said.

In 1918, two severe cyclones crossed the Queensland coast.

In January of that year, a category four cyclone hit Mackay, killing 30 people and all but flattening the young town.

Just months later, a category five cyclone hit Innisfail, claiming more than 100 lives.

This prompted the then-home and territories minister to consider setting up a storm warning station in the Coral Sea.

Three years later on October 1, 1921, a party of 15 sailed out of Melbourne on a steamer for Townsville and then onto Willis Island, with 150 tons of cargo onboard, mainly construction materials.

Since then, Willis Island is the only site in the Coral Sea providing real-time weather observations, and is also an important site for monitoring climate change because of its remoteness and pristine environment.

'You've got to be self-sufficient out here'

Ms Shelley is well qualified for the job.

After seven years with BOM and a previous three-month stint in Antarctica, she was selected to lead the team on Willis Island.

"It is a really unique feeling to be on your own out here," she said.

"If things get hard, you can't just call in some help, or if something breaks you can't call in a tradie to fix it, you've got to be self-sufficient out here.

"You really are at the mercy of the weather and the elements and it give you a healthy respect and awe for the surrounding environment and the weather that you don't normally get in downtown Melbourne."

Ms Shelley's life has taken on a new routine.

"I like to get up early, just as it's getting light, which is about 5:30am," she said.

"It's a very short commute to the office — a whole 30 seconds from my bedroom down to the met office section — and that is when we do our first weather reports of the day.

"After that I like to take advantage of the early morning to walk around the island to check that nothing has broken overnight and say hello to my favourite birds and if you're lucky, maybe even see a turtle returning to water."

The first of three weather balloons are released mid-morning and the day is spent observing and recording the weather and maintaining equipment.

"Buildings and equipment generally don't like seawater and there's plenty of that here, so we spend a lot of time looking after the infrastructure that's keeps us alive," she said.

'Amazing view of the stars'

The island becomes a different place at night.

"We get an amazing view of the stars out here, obviously there are no buildings or lights on the horizon to block out the light of the stars, so we get some amazing views," she said.

"The birds begin foraging for fish, the shearwaters [birds] come alive at night and also all the green turtles will come ashore over the summer months to start laying their eggs.

"If you're lucky, you go for a walk at night and you'll see the little hatchlings scampering their way to the waters edge — it's really quite magical."

The Willis Island crew have nicknamed their tour "Nerd Island" and Ms Shelley describes it as the ultimate share-house experience.

"We live together, work together, and rely on each other if things go wrong," she said.

"I'm lucky in that my crew are all hard-working and good-tempered, and who find the same things entertaining as I do.

"We have recreated scenes from Game of Thrones with our station mascot the inflatable dinosaur Bernie, built a life-size model of Mario Kart with tractors and coloured shells, and we are currently trying to have every jigsaw on station completed and on display in the office — we haven't gotten bored yet."

The island has a small gym and a pool table. A lot of down time is spent watching movies and making home-brewed beer.

"There's nothing better than sitting down and watching the sunset and having a beer with your teammates," she said.

"The last batch didn't turn out too well, unfortunately the quality is purely dependent on the skill of the manufacturer, so I am avoiding it because of the risk of food poisoning."

Food cravings of fresh vegies and Thai takeaway

Coming to the end of their posting, the team is missing fresh food and vegetables.

"We do try to grow vegetables indoors here," she said.

"We have a very healthy supply of fresh basil and a little bit of rocket, but things like tomatoes didn't fare so well."

Then there are the cravings for those food they do not have.

"Thai takeaway is definitely high on the list, as are Cheezels and cheese," she said.

"We've got one wheel of special cheese left — just one thing of brie — we're saving that for a special occasion but when that goes it will be a very sad day."

Ms Shelley said she was also going to burn the majority of the clothes she brought to the island because she was sick of the sight of them.

As the team begins to pack-up from their tour of duty on Willis Island, Ms Shelley said she would definitely do it again.

"I've really enjoyed my time out here — it doesn't feel like it's been enough time," she said.

"I could happily stay another month of two, provided I packed more Cheezels and cheese."

The Bureau of Meteorology will be advertising for weather observers for stints on Willis Island and other remote weather stations.