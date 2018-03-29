Indian 'Commonwealth Games imposters' detained at Brisbane Airport, man charged

Updated 29 March 2018, 16:10 AEDT

The AFP launches an investigation into alleged people smuggling and one man is charged, after nine Indian nationals were detained by Border Force at Brisbane Airport accused of fraudulently claiming to be journalists arriving for the Commonwealth Games.

Four of the Indian nationals arrested by Australian Border Force officers at Brisbane Airport yesterday. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Nine Indian nationals described as alleged Commonwealth Games imposters have been detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials at Brisbane Airport.

In a statement, ABF said an airline liaison officer (ALO) in Bangkok flagged the group on transit through Thailand on suspicion they may be "non-genuine travellers".

All nine were questioned on arrival at Brisbane Airport yesterday, and eight were allegedly found to have fraudulent foreign media credentials for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has launched an investigation into alleged people smuggling.

Eight of the group have been taken into immigration detention and are understood to face imminent deportation.

A ninth person, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon on charges of aggravated people smuggling and aggravated false documents.

When asked if he spoke English, Mr Sharma offered no response.

He was remanded in custody while a Hindi interpreter is sought and is due to appear in court again on April 6 for a bail application.

The AFP will be alleging Mr Sharma was facilitating the group's travel.

In a statement confirming "charges laid over alleged Commonwealth Games imposters", ABF regional commander Queensland Terry Price said attempts to exploit Australia's visa program would not be tolerated.

"Anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials, spectators and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor," he said.

"As with all travellers, the ABF will process all Commonwealth Games visitors on arrival and anyone found not to be here for legitimate purposes can expect to have their visas cancelled and to be turned around.

"This may occur on arrival in Australia, or prior to boarding flights to Australia.

"We have a skilled network of ALOs at key overseas international airports who can identify travellers of concern and stop them travelling or, as in this case, provide real time information to alert colleagues onshore."

Assistant Commissioner Bob Gee said Queensland police were aware of the investigation.

"I can confirm that there was some sort of incident this morning at the airport — the lead for that is the Australian Federal Police, assisted by the ABF and we're assisting," he said.

"I have talked with the Commonwealth Games lead and there is no threat to the Commonwealth Games — in fact what you'll see is that the system works."