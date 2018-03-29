Man who killed wife in front of children 'over Islamic State' jailed for life

Updated 29 March 2018, 11:45 AEDT

A Melbourne man who murdered his wife in front of their children, in an act police believe was driven by his desire to join the Islamic State group, is sentenced to life in prison.

The woman's body was found dumped near tennis courts at Dallas in Melbourne's north. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A Melbourne man who brutally murdered and mutilated his wife in front of their three young children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Police believe the 36-year-old Broadmeadows man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, may have killed his wife because she didn't want him to join the Islamic State group in Syria.

The man will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

In July 2016, the three children told police they had witnessed their father "slaughtering" their 27-year-old mother with a knife in the lounge room of their house.

One of the children told detectives his mother's "body was nothing but blood".

The children told police their father wrapped the 27-year-old woman's body in electrical tape, plastic and a doona before putting it in the boot of the family car.

It was alleged he then put the children in the car and drove to grassland next to tennis courts at Dallas, in Melbourne's north, where he dumped the body before taking his children to a bakery to buy pastries.

Supreme Court Justice Les Lasry said the man's crime was "grotesquely violent … and horrific".

