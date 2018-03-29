Nine Indians detained at Brisbane Airport over Comm Games claims

Updated 29 March 2018, 14:00 AEDT

It is understood the Australian Federal Police has launched an investigation into alleged people smuggling, after nine Indian nationals who allegedly claimed to be journalists for the Commonwealth Games were detained by Border Force officials at Brisbane Airport.

Nine Indian nationals have been detained by Border Force officials at Brisbane airport.

The ABC understands the detainees claimed they were here for the Commonwealth Games.

It is understood the Australian Federal Police has launched an investigation into alleged people smuggling.

More to come.