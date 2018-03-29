Queensland weather: More rain on the way for flooded communities in state's north

Updated 29 March 2018, 8:05 AEDT

The town of Ingham is cut off for the second time in a month as floodwaters continue to rise in north Queensland, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting rainfall of up to 1 metre over the Easter break.

The flooded Herbert River at Halifax, near Ingham in north Queensland. (Credit: ABC)

BOM said the Herbert River had a local peak last night of about 11.8 metres, which is just below major flood levels, and the rain had eased for now.

Four swift water rescue crews are on standby in the low-lying area of Halifax, while 10 State Emergency Service (SES) crews are on standby in Townsville should the situation worsen.

The same system caused Cairns' worst flooding in a generation earlier this week, and has left many areas between Cairns and Ingham cut off.

The heavy rain and concerns about flooding have led to the closure of some state schools in north and far north Queensland.

Education Queensland said parents should check its school closures website for the most up-to-date information.

Those with children at independent and Catholic schools are advised to check with the individual schools about their arrangements.

The rain 'is insane'

Laetitia Herrod, whose family has a farm at Murray Flats, south of Tully, said the floods have had a major impact.

"Anything you do on the farm is pretty much just to keep everything water out of machinery, stuff like that — they're not getting anything done farm-wise," she said.

"As far as the cane is concerned, my father-in-law said we're going to take a 30 per cent profit loss with this month alone.

"What we've had this month is insane, nothing we've ever seen."

Ms Herrod said nearly 90 per cent of the property has been flooded, leaving little dry land for their cattle.

"If the rain doesn't let up, we'll start seeing cattle drop off over the next few weeks," she said.

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris to bring 100-200mm

BOM is predicting falls of between 100 to 200 millimetres between far north and central Queensland from the weekend, as the remains of ex-tropical cyclone Iris approaches the Queensland coast.

Forecaster Doug Fraser said there is still uncertainty about the modelling but they are monitoring the situation.

"It's a quite a long way away from the coast, off the coast of the Rockhampton area, that's expected to drift northwards over the next few days — north-westerly — bringing it in close to the north tropical coast going into Sunday, Monday," he said.

"We're expecting to see strengthening winds along the coast and rainfall developing from the central coast to begin with as early as Saturday.

"On Sunday, through the Townsville region and developing up the coast up to Cairns on Sunday evening, we could see some significant rainfall out of it."

State Emergency Service (SES) regional manager Darryl Camp said they were preparing for more rain.

"We're keeping an eye on that and ensuring we have sufficient resources to response to anything that happens in this region," he said.