Question Time protesters who superglued themselves to Parliament chamber cleared

Updated 29 March 2018, 11:30 AEDT

Seven people who glued themselves to the public gallery in the House of Representatives during a protest that disrupted parliament are cleared of charges stemming from damage they allegedly caused to a balustrade.

The seven were each charged with damaging commonwealth property. (Credit: ABC)

Seven protesters who glued themselves to the public gallery in the House of Representatives have been found not guilty of damaging Commonwealth property.

The group were tried in the ACT Supreme Court, after the November 2016 protest.

The seven were part of a larger group that disrupted Question Time to protest about the Australian Government's treatment of refugees.

Four women and three men were charged with intentionally damaging Commonwealth property after supergluing their hands to a balustrade above the parliamentary chamber.

During the two-day trial the court viewed footage of one protester's hand being ripped from the balustrade, before the rest were removed one by one, with guards using hand sanitiser to free them.

Defence lawyers argued that in planning the protest, the seven had sought advice about whether nail polish remover could be used to remove the superglue without causing damage.

After an hour of deliberations the jury found the group's conduct did not amount to intentional damage of Commonwealth property.