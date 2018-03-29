Steve Smith labelled a 'cheat' by onlookers as he leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal

Updated 29 March 2018, 8:45 AEDT

Onlookers call axed Test captain Steve Smith a "cheat" amid chaotic scenes at Johannesburg airport as he makes his way home to begin his 12-month ban over the ball-tampering saga that has engulfed the tour of South Africa.

Axed Test captain Steve Smith has been met with jeers of "cheat" amid chaotic scenes at Johannesburg airport as he makes his way home to Australia to begin his 12-month ban over the ball-tampering saga that has engulfed the tour of South Africa.

Onlookers yelled at Smith as he made his way through the terminal, surrounded by police and media.

In a contrast to previous airport appearances, gone was the standard-issue Cricket Australia (CA) apparel, with the skipper donning a plain white T-shirt for his trip to Sydney, where he will face media for the first time since learning his fate last night (AEDT).

Smith and former vice-captain David Warner will each serve year-long bans from all international and domestic cricket, with Cameron Bancroft sitting out for nine months.

All three will have to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

They will be permitted to play club cricket and will be encouraged to do so to maintain links with the cricket community, according to a CA statement.

The lighter ban for Bancroft, who was also escorted by a heavy police presence as he made his way through the terminal, reflects his status as a junior player in the side.

Smith will face a press conference after he arrives in Sydney today.

CA boss James Sutherland said the scandal had taken a heavy toll on Smith.

"He is destroyed, very upset," Sutherland said.

Sutherland also revealed it was sandpaper, not tape as first claimed, that was used to tamper with the ball in the third Test in Cape Town.

Australian coach Darren Lehmann, who was cleared of any wrongdoing in the affair, said overnight he was worried for the mental health of all three players.

Lehmann spoke to the media in South Africa after CA confirmed Warner would not be considered for team leadership positions in the future and Smith and Bancroft would not be considered for leadership positions for a minimum of 12 months after their suspensions.

He confirmed he would not resign and said, "the first I saw it [ball tampering] it was on that screen".

He said he was "pretty confident it hasn't happened before", and although the team understood the enormity of the situation the players were, "good young men, they've made a mistake".

"[I'm] disappointed, embarrassed, hurt for the game. I worry about the three guys immensely. We love all our players and they're going through a really tough time," he said.

Lehmann said the training in South Africa would commence again.

"We're not going to be 100 per cent mentally right; but again, we're representing our country."

'Punishment might not fit crime'

Former Test spinner Shane Warne, who was forced to undertake a 12-month road to redemption in 2003 after testing positive for a banned substance, feels CA was too harsh.

"Their actions were indefensible, and they need to be severely punished," Warne wrote on his official Facebook page.

"But I don't think a one-year ban is the answer.

"My punishment would have been to miss the fourth Test match, a huge fine, and be sacked as captain and vice-captain.

"There is no way you can condone it … but the jump to hysteria is something that has elevated the offence beyond what they actually did.

"Maybe we're at a point where the punishment just might not fit the crime."

'Public execution'

ABC's Jim Maxwell said Smith had been ordered to front a media conference in Sydney.

"So it's going to be a bit of a public execution that one," he said.

"I don't know if Warner will be appearing somewhere, but the captain bears the responsibility."

Smith and Warner have both also been ditched from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2018.

IPL commissioner Rajiv Shukla said the pair would not be allowed to play in the wake of Cricket Australia's ban.

Warner and Smith were each on a $2.5 million-dollar contract to play in the competition, which begins next month.

Warner was captain of the Hyderabad Sunrisers while Smith was meant to skipper the Rajasthan Royals side.