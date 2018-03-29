Unique cricket team demands unique expectations and penalties

Updated 29 March 2018, 9:40 AEDT

The International Cricket Council, in its failure to crack down on numerous documented incidents of ball tampering over several decades, has lowered standards on field — and this is the clash that had to come.

Ball tampering is as old as the game itself, only in recent decades picked up by modern cameras. (Credit: Reuters)

Shane Warne says the punishment doesn't fit the crime. And you know what? He's right. And he's wrong.

Of course, a 12-month ban for Steve Smith and David Warner, and nine months for Cameron Bancroft, is an overreaction.

As Warne points out, so many instances of ball-tampering, and even pseudo-ball-tampering, have over the years been ignored, under-punished, and argued away in International Cricket Council (ICC) hearings.

How can any one mistake mean the end of millions of dollars in earnings? Of a nation's full-throated outrage and condemnation?

Especially for a young bloke like Bancroft? Let alone a patriotic captain like Smith? Or even a love-him-or-hate-him agitator like Warner, a pugilistic character every team needs, but must manage.

Frankly, how can any country react like this to the first such mistake from one sporting side?

Well, it does, because the national men's cricket team has had a century and a half of brand dominance. Our team, like it or not, resides right near the heart of our national identity, and allowed a space in our psyche that absolutely no other team, or entity, enjoys.

As much as cricket's authorities have talked the talk about imposing good values, they've had to fight against the insularity that comes with a tide of riches and regard reserved for no other 12 individuals in our country.

And a unique team demands unique expectations, and unique penalties.

Warne was part of the modern golden era of Australian cricketers that set the expectations that subsequent teams have struggled to live up to. They made sledging and arrogance and misdemeanours look like by-products of twinkle-in-the-eye, nation-defining sporting genius.

Even when hubris faltered in recent times, Australian fans retained a sense that this was the team that defined us.

It rewarded everyone — it brought in collective billions in TV rights and sponsorships, it gave audiences a constant buzz. And cricketers were richly rewarded for their responsibility.

Meanwhile, ball tampering is as old as the game itself, only in recent decades picked up by modern cameras (and broadcasters eager for drama).

Going back more than 20 years, Mike Atherton, Rahul Dravid, Shoaib Akhtar, Faf du Plessis, Imran Khan, Marcus Trescothick, Waqar Younis — all major names, who've either been charged with or confessed to ball tampering and given only fines or less.

The ICC at some point decided it was all too hard, and let all the minty-flavoured cherries go through to the keeper.

And Our Boys at some point accepted a bit of homemade sandpaper didn't stretch the bounds of cricket morality. It was sporting bracket-creep. And with a false sense of impunity, three (it seems) cricketers made a very bad decision.

Just because the ICC has policed the ball-tampering rule badly — or ignored its many iterations — it's come a cropper because Australians felt visceral disgust, and Cricket Australia (CA) has been compelled to meter out a harsh penalty.

But CA is filling a void the ICC has left open. The ICC's failure of leadership has forced CA to step in and deal out penalties that would not have been necessary if the game's peak body had more guts to address the issue years ago, if it were truly serious about stamping out ball tampering.

South African Test great Graeme Smith said as much when Smith was given a one-match suspension after his confession, saying it was too lenient and the ICC had "missed an opportunity to set a precedent in matters of this magnitude".

Australia had overly heightened standards off-field. The ICC, in its failure to seriously crack down on numerous documented incidents and admissions of ball tampering over several decades, has lowered standards on field. And this is the clash that had to come.

The penalties are indeed harsh. They will sadly deprive Test cricket of the talent it needs.

And they are also completely in keeping with a nation that expects — rightly or wrongly — our cricketers to represent us like 12 diplomats, padding up to opposition that will never feel such pressure in their own countries.

Maybe the team will never again feel such pressure, nor face such penalties. But that will come when it just doesn't mean as much to us. Maybe it's about time.