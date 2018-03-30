Darren Lehmann's coaching era ends in wake of Australian cricket's ball-tampering scandal

Updated 30 March 2018, 0:20 AEDT

Darren Lehmann's five-year tenure as Australia's head coach arguably brought with it a return to the old-fashioned values that helped make Australia the world's best cricketing nation, but came at the cost of an aggressive approach which rubbed opposition teams up the wrong way.

The Darren Lehmann era is over, with "Boof" stepping down as Australia's head coach only days after he was cleared of any wrongdoing in the ball-tampering saga, which has engulfed the cricketing world.

His decision to resign, effective following the upcoming fourth Test in Johannesburg, also comes just a day after he stated he would not quit his post.

But only hours after Steve Smith's emotional arrival back in Australia Lehmann has had a change of mind, although it had more to do with his family being on the end of some of the backlash from the Cape Town controversy.

He, like Smith, shed tears, as he addressed a media conference in Johannesburg, explaining he felt "Australian cricket needs to move forward and this is the right thing to do".

Lehmann's tenure as Australia's coach began five years ago with more than a hint that the national team would return to the old-fashioned values that had helped make them the best in the world.

Some will argue this was achieved, with two convincing Ashes triumphs, a series win over South Africa and a World Cup victory in the one-day international arena coming under his watch.

But success came at a cost. Australia's reputation often took a battering because of its aggressive approach on the field, which often rubbed its opposition up the wrong way.

Now the spotlight is on Australia's behaviour again because of the ball-tampering scandal and Lehmann has decided to step down.

Lehmann enjoyed highs and lows as Australia coach

Lehmann was appointed Australian coach in 2013 after the tumultuous reign of Mickey Arthur.

Arthur was sensationally sacked less than a month before the 2013 Ashes series in England, with Lehmann taking charge as Australia went down 3-0.

But he enjoyed perhaps his greatest success as coach only months later, when he guided Australia to a 5-0 Ashes whitewash on Australian soil.

This victory was followed by a 2-1 series win away to South Africa in early 2014 when the Proteas were ranked number one in the world.

The following summer Lehmann and then-captain Michael Clarke were tasked with holding the Australia squad together in the wake of the sudden death of Phillip Hughes.

The pair teamed up to lead Australia to its World Cup victory in 2015 but later that year his side relinquished the Ashes away to England, who claimed the series 3-2.

Australia reclaimed the Ashes in the 2017/18 season via a 4-0 series triumph, prior to embarking on the current tour of South Africa.

Lehmann's tenure as Australia coach included several controversial moments, such as when he accused England fast bowler Stuart Broad of "blatant cheating" during the 2013 Ashes series, while in the recent Cape Town Test he labelled South African crowds "disgraceful".

As a player he made 27 Test appearances and was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 1999 and 2003.

He moved into coaching soon after he finished his first-class career in 2007 and enjoyed success in charge of teams both in Australia and overseas before taking charge of the national squad.

Retired Australia batsman Justin Langer, a former teammate of Lehmann, has been widely suggested as the next Australia coach.