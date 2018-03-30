South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test in Johannesburg, day one live blog

Updated 30 March 2018, 20:25 AEDT

Dean Elgar goes cheaply but South Africa makes a reasonable start with the bat as Australia looks to salvage the series with a rearranged side in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Dean Elgar goes cheaply but South Africa makes a reasonable start with the bat as Australia looks to salvage the series with a rearranged side in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. Follow all the action in our live blog.