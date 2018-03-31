Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test in Johannesburg, day two live blog

South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test in Johannesburg, day two live blog

Print

South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test in Johannesburg, day two live blog

Updated 31 March 2018, 19:05 AEDT
By Jon Healy and James Maasdorp

Australia evened up the contest with late wickets on day one at Wanderers.

Australia evened up the contest with late wickets on day one at Wanderers. Can the tourists wrap up the South African innings early on day two of the fourth Test?

Follow all the action in our live blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories