Australian women set international T20 record score of 209 in tri-series final win over England in Mumbai

Updated 1 April 2018, 12:30 AEST

Australia set a new international women's T20 record total of 4-209 as they downed England in the final of the tri-series in Mumbai.

Captain Meg Lanning hit 88 not out off 45 balls in an inspired innings which included 16 fours and a six.

Batting first, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner gave the Australians a solid foundation early in the innings to leave them at 3-66 in the eighth over, before Lanning and Elyse Villani (55* off 30 balls) smashed their way to the record.

England made a disastrous start to its run chase on their way to 9-152, with opener Bryony Smith run-out without facing a delivery.

Natalie Sciver was the best of the England batters with a half century but it was not enough as Australia recorded a comfortable 57-run win.

It was the first T20 trophy for the Australian women after five-consecutive series defeats, going back to August 2015.

"It was certainly our most complete performance of the tournament," Lanning told Cricket Australia.

"We spoke a lot about making sure we finished the series off well.

"We haven't won a T20 series for a while and we were in such a good space throughout the series, so it's nice to top off all the hard work we've done.

"It's nice to have a win and to do it in the way we did as well."

It was a record week for the Southern Stars, with bowler Megan Schutt becoming the first Australian woman to get a hat-trick in an international T20 earlier in the week against India.

Schutt was among the wickets again in the final, taking 3-14 off her four overs.