Australia v South Africa: Dean Elgar takes stunning catch to dismiss Tim Paine in Johannesburg

Updated 2 April 2018, 10:35 AEST

Things are continuing to fall South Africa's way in their explosive Test series against Australia, with opening batsman Dean Elgar taking a miracle catch to end Australia's first innings in Johannesburg.

Elgar's full-length dive while running towards the mid-off boundary provided yet another highlight moment as an unforgettable series draws to a close with the hosts firmly in charge in the fourth Test.

A poorly timed slog from freshly minted Australian captain Tim Paine, chasing quick runs as he ran out of partners in the first innings, looked destined to find its way safely to the grass at the Wanderers ground, prolonging a dogged rear-guard action by the tourists.

However Elgar turned and gave chase at full speed, diving full stretch as the ball appeared over his left shoulder and grasping it with both hands.

It ended a brave knock from Paine, who battled to 62 despite nursing a fractured finger, suffered while wicket-keeping in the South African innings.

A career-high 50 from paceman Pat Cummins helped Australia to 221.

Things had already been going well for the South Africans, who hold a 2-1 series lead and are facing an Australian side without Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Not even an untimely bee sting to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who missed a stumping chance as a result, has been able to derail their fortunes.

Elgar is well-placed for more heroics, set to resume on 39 with his side at 3-134 and boasting a 401-run lead when play resumes for day four.