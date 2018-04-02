Australia v South Africa: Paine and Cummins show the fight the tourists so desperately need

Updated 2 April 2018, 7:30 AEST

After a top-order collapse, wicket-keeper Tim Paine and fast bowler Pat Cummins dig in for a stubborn 99-run stand in Johannesburg.

After day two of the Johannesburg Test, I wrote of how much of the fight had been left to fast bowler Pat Cummins and new captain Tim Paine. On day three, that pair took up the fight from the first ball.

Starting the day at 6 for 110, South Africa had hopes of enforcing the follow-on with a quick finish to the innings, given the home side's lead of 378.

Instead, Paine and Cummins forced them to bowl again, batting through almost the entire first session with a stubborn 99-run stand that saw both partners make half-centuries and their highest Test scores.

The bowling attack then stepped up in the final two sessions to limit South Africa to 3 for 134, a run-rate crawling at 2.39 per over, and while the deficit widened to 401 by stumps, South Africa hadn't skipped far enough ahead to declare with confidence.

"I thought we were able to put them under a lot of pressure," Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh told ABC Grandstand at stumps.

"They could have got away from us in that scenario. Really happy with that effort."

To compound matters, a side strain to Morne Morkel in his final Test match means that the home side could enter the fourth innings a bowler down. The chance of Australia at least salvaging a draw grew slightly.

After the chaos and emotional carnage of the week following Cape Town's ball-tampering fiasco, some fight was all that Australia's cricketers and those who follow their fortunes wanted to see.

The second day collapse of 6 for 96 raised prospects of another surrender like the second innings at Cape Town, where after an opening stand of 57, all 10 wickets fell for 50 runs.

Paine 'stepped up' as new captain

But Cummins has worked tirelessly with the ball, taking 5 for 87 and showed up to do so with the bat. Paine, meanwhile, batted on despite X-rays confirming a hairline fracture in his thumb from when he was struck while standing up to the stumps to Chadd Sayers.

"Tim over the last week has certainly stepped up into his new role," said Marsh.

"He's been amazing for this group. He's a natural leader, always has been I guess. The way they fought this morning was exceptional."

Facing Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander first thing on a damp morning under thick cloud, it was brave resistance. Such conditions have seen top orders blown away. The pair from the lower middle stood firm.

After three defensive overs for one run, Cummins knocked a pair of twos from Rabada, Paine cuffed a pull shot from Philander for four, and the partnership was away.

Resolute defence was mixed with judicious attack, as well as some fortune when Paine overturned an LBW decision in Philander's favour thanks to a fine inside edge.

Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin was a target for Paine, who cut one boundary and swept another in the spinner's first over, then blasted a sweep over midwicket for six in his second.

In the meantime, Cummins mostly blocked solidly, and slashed a couple of boundaries from Morkel's misdirected short balls. The South African giant was soon trotting off the field, opening batsman Aiden Markram having to finish his over with incongruous off-spin.

Cummins grew in confidence, smashing two fours and a straight six from one Maharaj over to move past his high score of 43, then driving three from Rabada for his breakthrough 50.

Talk of a future all-rounder may be excessive, but a fine career number eight or even a number seven batsman may be presaged in the runes.

He was out soon afterwards, leg-before trying to sweep Maharaj, but had at least taken Australia within a couple of overs of lunch.

Nathan Lyon and Sayers fell quickly afterwards, while Paine clouted his way to 62 before being last man out to a supernatural catch by a fully airborne Dean Elgar at long off.

South Africa digs in

A total of 221 of course wasn't enough replying to 488, but the nature of the resistance was enough. Enough to raise Australian spirits and provoke South African defensiveness.

That carried through into the batting, as Elgar belied his balletic fielding with bloody-minded batting.

Cummins continued to charge in, nicking off Markram, and getting AB de Villiers for a rare failure, a snorter of a rising ball that took glove through to Paine as de Villiers tried to cut without room.

Yes, Paine, who was keeping wicket despite the broken digit. The new captain battled on.

Lyon removed Hashim Amla, but grew more and more frustrated as his duel with Elgar dragged on. Elgar has been out three times this series to Lyon finding his leading edge, but survived endless false shots and beaten edges.

Josh Hazlewood and Cummins battled away as well. As in the first innings, fortune didn't favour them, the cricket gods still exacting punishment.

Elgar reached stumps with a tortuous 39 from 158 balls, while out-of-touch captain Faf du Plessis battled to 34 not out.

With two days left to play and a bowler down, even at 401 ahead, it may be in South Africa's interest just to bat as long and slow as possible, taking time out of the game to protect their 2-1 scoreline.

Australia, though, will hold on to the faintest glimmer of hope.

"It's something we spoke about to keep fighting," said Marsh with his usual broad smile. "Tomorrow's a new day. We've got to come with the same attitude that we brought today."

"I think the Australian cricket team are never out of the game. That's for sure. We'll sum up the scenario, it depends how long they bat tomorrow. But we'll try to hang on for as long we can."

Regardless of the result, that's exactly the attitude that people want to hear.