Australia's next Chief of Defence will take one of the world's highest paid military jobs — here's the shortlist

Updated 2 April 2018, 6:50 AEST

The PM is about to announce who will take over as Chief of Defence Force, in one of the world's most highly paid military roles.

Who will be the next to command Australia's 59,000-strong military? (Credit: ABC licensed)

He commands a military of 59,000 uniformed personnel, oversees an annual $34 billion budget and advises the Government on life and death decisions that can place Australians in harm's way.

The Chief of the Defence Force also takes home a salary well over $800,000, and shortly the Prime Minister will announce which senior officer will next hold the prestigious position.

Whoever replaces Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin in July will earn vastly more than their British and American counterparts, both of whom command militaries that are much larger.

In Britain, head of armed forces Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach has an annual salary of between 255,000 and 259,000 pounds ($468,000–$475,00) before tax, according to data published by the UK Ministry of Defence.

General Joseph Dunford, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is paid just over $245,000, topped up with a personal allowance of $5,172, according to The Times newspaper.

Salaries for Australia's Defence chiefs are set by the independent Remuneration Tribunal, which also determines the wages for politicians, bureaucrats, judges and other Commonwealth officials.

The current "three-star" officers considered most likely to be tapped for the "four-star" role are: Vice Chief of Defence, Vice Admiral Ray Griggs; Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell; and Chief of Joint Operations, Vice Admiral David Johnston.

Lieutenant General Campbell, who rose to public prominence in 2013 as the first commander of Operation Sovereign Borders, is considered by many as the early favourite, but all three candidates are highly regarded by their colleagues as well as their political masters.

A decision is expected to be made by the National Security Committee of Cabinet "imminently" and unveiled by the Prime Minister shortly.