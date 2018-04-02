Explosive device 'capable of causing serious injury' found in Ipswich shopping centre carpark

Updated 2 April 2018, 13:35 AEST

Police dismantle a crude hand-made bomb found in a car at a shopping centre west of Brisbane, prompting an area around the car to be evacuated.

Two people are in custody after an explosive device was found in a car at Redbank Plaza shopping centre. (Credit: ABC)

Police have dismantled a crude hand-made bomb "capable of causing serious injury" that was found in a car at Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

The device was detected by Ipswich City Council staff monitoring CCTV footage early this morning.

The bomb squad was called in and a 100-metre exclusion zone put in place around the car.

Senior Sergeant Gareth James said the device was hidden inside a cardboard box.

"At this stage all I can say is it was a fairly large glass jar which contained a substance," he said.

"Not fertiliser, there was a liquid in it of an explosive nature which also had a few other components which I won't go into."

Asked by journalists if there was a detonator, he said: "I will not say at this stage."

But he admitted it was more advanced than a Molotov cocktail.

"This was not a hoax," he said.

A man and a woman have been arrested and Senior Sergeant James said he expected they would appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Police said the car the accused people were in was either stolen or obtained through fraud.

Police are on high alert ahead of the Commonwealth Games which begin on Wednesday on the Gold Coast.