Sergei Skripal poisoning: Australians warned to reconsider travel to Russia amid diplomatic row

While Australia warns its citizens to reconsider travelling to Russia over a risk of anti-Western sentiment, Russian diplomats expelled from the US arrive home in Moscow.

Australians planning a trip to Russia should "be aware of the possibility of anti-Western sentiment". (Credit: ABC)

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is urging Australians to reconsider travelling to Russia, with government officials warning of anti-Western sentiment.

Two Russian spies expelled by Australian Government as part of a diplomatic row with the Kremlin have now left the country.

The Federal Government said the two officials were working as unregistered intelligence officers, under the pretence of diplomatic duties.

Their expulsion was part of a concerted UK-led effort to punish the Russian Government for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent living in England.

More than two dozen countries and NATO have expelled Russian diplomats in support of the UK, including the US, which expelled 60 Russian diplomats over the weekend.

Russia has repeatedly denied any role in the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal, but the UK Government and its allies are convinced of its involvement.

In retaliation, two Australian diplomats have now been expelled from Moscow along with 57 other officials.

The worsening stand-off with the West has been reflected in the Australian Government's latest travel advice to Russia.

"Due to heightened political tension, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-Western sentiment or harassment," the advice says.

"Remain vigilant, avoid any protests or demonstrations and avoid commenting publicly on political developments."

Many Australians are planning to travel to the FIFA World Cup later this year and Mr McCormack said they should think carefully before travelling.

"There is obviously a diplomatic row at the moment after those nerve agents were used," he said.

"If you don't need to travel to Russia at the moment then think twice, think three times about doing it."

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop ruled out a boycott of the World Cup, although Australian officials may decide not to travel.

Russian diplomats booted from US arrive home

The 60 Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in the fallout of the poisoning arrived back in Moscow on Sunday (local time).

Russian news agencies said the diplomats kicked out of the United States returned on two flights that landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.

One carried diplomats from the Russian embassy in Washington; aboard the other were diplomats from the Russian consulate in New York and Russia's United Nations mission.

On the same day as the diplomats arrived in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry asked the international agency that monitors chemical weapons for information about the investigation into the poisoning.

A list of questions submitted to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) includes what sort of assistance the UK requested from the watchdog agency and which sampling procedures were used to collect the substance.

OPCW representatives were among a group of experts the UK asked to analyse the chemical agent involved in the poisonings.

The UK Government claimed it was the Soviet-manufactured nerve agent Novichok and said Russia was likely responsible, which Moscow adamantly denied.

Russia has consistently complained the UK has not provided evidence to back up its claim of Russian involvement or that the poison that afflicted the Skripals was a Russia-developed nerve agent.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also submitted questions to British and French authorities on Saturday.

The ministry did not say what actions Russia might take if the parties did not answer the questions or provide partial responses.

