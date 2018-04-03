Australia's cricket crisis presents chance to banish bullying, blokey behaviour from the game

Updated 3 April 2018, 5:15 AEST

The fallout from this crisis presents everyone in Australian sport with a wonderful opportunity to forever banish the bullying and blokey behaviour, writes Paul Kennedy.

The Australian cricket team needs to start learning from more successful team cultures, Paul Kennedy says. (Credit: Reuters)

What's the difference between sledging and banter?

Nothing.

They are both forms of bullying.

The Australian cricket side and other teams rife with blokey leadership may not understand it, and Cricket Australia's forthcoming investigation into team culture may or may not educate them.

But it's a lesson that needs learning if any good is to come out of the sorry events in Cape Town.

Bullying in sports teams can range from gentle ribbing to personal abuse, like South African Quinton de Kock's blatant misogyny in the first test in Durban, which led to the Aussies' "siege mentality".

During our Caught Out investigation, I was told cricket's "cultural change" would last several years.

But it doesn't need to take that long.

Cricket Australia only needs to appoint a coach with the authority to create behavioural boundaries in a respectful, fun and challenging environment.

For an example, look at former Fijian Rugby Sevens coach Ben Ryan.

In preparing his team for the Olympics, the Englishman's first decision was to address how players communicated.

"I had zero tolerance around banter," he told The Telegraph.

"It is so common in rugby, people take the mickey and think they are being friendly but really it is a form of bullying and it makes people the butt of the joke for the benefit of everybody else."

Ryan understands people — athletes or otherwise — perform better without constant criticism.

"We always had fun but I insisted players were positive about each other."

He implored his charges to train harder, introduced other small disciplines and encouraged daily singing and prayer sessions.

His team won its country's first Olympic gold medal in Rio and Ryan's face is now on the Fijian 50 cent piece.

Sledging doesn't have to be 'part of the game'

The Australian cricket team needs to start learning from more successful team cultures.

If not the Fijian Sevens, certainly the Australian netballers or the Matildas, to name a few.

Suspended Australian cricket captain Steve Smith was right to concede his failure of leadership in cheating under pressure to win at all costs.

His genuine apology was evidence of his character and I believe Smith and Warner will both return to international cricket.

Their employer's decision to compel them to spend time in community clubs is more gift than sanction because it will reconnect them with sport at its best.

Meanwhile, it is right to scrutinise Cricket Australia's leadership.

The board, administration, coaches and high performance manager have failed to maintain the spirit of the game within the national men's team.

The good news is the fallout from this crisis presents everyone in Australian sport with a wonderful opportunity to forever banish the bullying and blokey behaviour best exposed by satire in books by The Grade Cricketer.

Volunteers, coaches and players at every level should start talking about respecting teammates, opposition and officials.

Focussing on sportspersonship promotes participation and allows athletes to perform at their best.

It is also time for parents to stop hoping rich and famous athletes can be their child's best role models.

We must all teach our kids manners; the spirit of the game belongs to everyone and so does its future.

I predict blokey sport watchers who read my opinion will bemoan my softness and declare sledging is "part of the game".

Worth remembering the 1980s West Indies fast bowlers didn't banter.

The late Malcolm Marshall used to smile down the pitch; no batsmen ever called him weak.

