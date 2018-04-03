Commonwealth Games: Thousands of cops and soldiers deployed in Qld's biggest security event

Updated 3 April 2018, 5:55 AEST

Thousands of police and ADF soldiers and their high-powered arsenal are ready for any conceivable threat to athletes or visitors at Commonwealth Games venues, event organisers say, despite the concerns of civil liberties groups.

Special Emergency Response Team officers will be on hand for any serious problems. (Credit: ABC)

Fighter jets and "drone guns" are part of the high-powered arsenal available to authorities to keep the Commonwealth Games athletes and spectators safe.

Tomorrow's opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast signals the official start of the biggest security event in Queensland's history.

Organisers expect more than 672,000 visitors from across Australia and overseas.

Just last week, nine Indians were arrested at Brisbane Airport for allegedly seeking to use false Games media credentials as part of people smuggling operation.

Authorities and Games organisers insist they posed no threat to Games security, but the incident highlighted the need for vigilance.

In recent days the Queensland Police Service (QPS) has ramped up its presence, with 3,700 officers deployed across the four Games cities which include Brisbane, Townville and Cairns.

Of those, 3,000 extra police will be stationed on the Gold Coast, where most events are being held.

"We've prepared for every type of possibility," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

"Everything that has happened overseas in the past few years, and indeed in this country, we have prepared for."

Last week, QPS and Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel showcased some of their capabilities in Southport.

They included two FA-18 Hornet aircraft that flew over the Games city in a show of force, although police concede it is highly unlikely they will be needed.

Police also have an officer trained to operate a "drone gun" that can bring down any unmanned craft flying into designated Games zones.

"What we're about is about trying to mitigate every risk down as low as we possibly can, but there's always a risk," Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said.

Major-General Paul McLachlan said the ADF was working closely with police and said soldiers would be tasked with keeping Games venues secure.

"At our busiest time, we're looking at having just under 1,900 personnel deployed to work with the Queensland police," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski said people needed to be vigilant but not concerned during the 11-day event.

"I have to re-enforce that there is no specific threat against the Games or against anything in Queensland, but of course we live in a probable-threat environment," he said.

Protective security zones have been established around 23 Games venues and the heavy and light rail networks.

The status gives police increased powers to detain, search and move people on.

Michael Cope from the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties said he had concerns about the increased powers.

"There's a lot of evidence where these sorts of search powers are regularly abused," he said.

"When we give police these unrestrained powers, we give them even more capacity to abuse those powers against people who are least able to protect themselves," Mr Cope said.

Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said the increased powers were in place for a reason.

"If you're on a train with a backpack you can be searched — expect to be searched," he said.

"Understand that being searched is for your safety.

"Don't be unhappy with the police officer doing it, congratulate the police officer because what they'll be doing is keeping everybody safe."