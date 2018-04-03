Dreamworld fatal accident: Faulty water pump, stranded raft caused deaths, pre-inquest hearing told

Updated 3 April 2018, 12:30 AEST

Fresh details of a malfunction that led to the deaths of four people on Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride in 2016 is revealed in a court hearing ahead of an inquest expected to run for the rest of the year.

Roozbeh Araghi, Luke Dorsett, Kate Goodchild, and Cindy Low lost their lives in the accident. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A faulty water pump and a raft that became stranded were the likely cause of four deaths that occurred when a ride malfunctioned at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast in 2016, a court has heard.

A pre-inquest hearing into the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi heard the group were killed "almost instantly" when they were thrown from the ride.

Counsel assisting Ken Fleming told the hearing the victims and two children were in the fifth of the nine rafts on the Thunder River Rapids ride, described as a "moderate" ride to simulate white water rafting.

Mr Fleming told the Brisbane Magistrates Court they had completed the course without incident, however the sixth raft became stranded, and the victims' raft flipped when a collision occurred.

One of the ride's pumps had stopped working 15 seconds earlier, causing the water level to drop, Mr Fleming said.

"Each died almost instantly as a result of compressive or crushing injuries as a result of coming into contact with the mechanism of the conveyor," Mr Fleming said.

The two children in the raft managed to escape.

Mr Fleming proposed splitting a formal inquest into the deaths into two sections — the first to examine exactly what happened and the response to the fatal incident, and the second to look at whether law changes were needed to prevent similar tragedies.

The construction, maintenance and modifications to the ride will also be within the inquest scope, along with Dreamworld's risk-management processes, training and staffing.

The first half of the inquest will likely be heard in June and July, with proposed dates for the second portion slated for October, November and December.

The list of witnesses to testify has not been confirmed.

The dates are yet to be formalised.

Lawyers for Ardent Leisure, Dreamworld's parent company, said they would cooperate with the inquest.

Mr Fleming said the inquest would not result in blame being laid on any parties, but acknowledged the Director of Public Prosecutions and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland could take their own legal action.

Outside court, Mr Fleming said he hoped the victims' families would get some closure from the inquest.

He said there would be a lot of evidence to come out and that he had "a terabyte" of documents relating to the case.

"There is an enormous amount of work to be done to get on top of the facts — a lot of people's interest [are] at stake here," Mr Fleming said.

A second pre-inquest hearing will be held at the Southport Magistrate Court on May 25.