Explosives charges heard in court, police say four devices found in car and man's home

Updated 3 April 2018, 17:00 AEST

An Ipswich man is remanded in custody on a string of weapons, drugs and explosives charges after the discovery of four homemade bombs in a car and at his home.

A man and a woman have been arrested after a home made bomb was found hidden in a car in a shopping centre west of Brisbane this morning. Police say it was not a hoax and they had serious concerns it was to be detonated. (Credit: ABC)

A car that police found an explosive device in at Redbank Plaza on April 2, 2018. (Credit: ABC)

Cvjetin Ivkovic, 37, faces 17 charges, including four counts of manufacturing an explosive without authority, along with drugs and weapons charges.

Police said they were alerted on Monday by Ipswich City Council staff monitoring CCTV footage, and found two of the devices in a car parked at Redbank Plaza shopping centre, west of Brisbane.

Another two devices were later discovered at the man's home in the Ipswich suburb of Camira, along with dangerous drugs and a firearm, police said.

Senior Sergeant Gareth James said on Monday at least one of the devices was a glass jar hidden inside a cardboard box.

"There was a liquid in it of an explosive nature, which also had a few other components which I won't go into," he said.

Mr Ivkovic, 37, and Capalaba woman Christine Michelle Scifleet, 31, did not appear when their charges were mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

No details about what the pair were allegedly intending to do with the bombs were revealed in court.

Ms Scifleet has been charged with possession of dangerous goods, fraud and stealing, but is not facing any explosives charges.

Solicitor Daniel Boddice did not make an application for bail on behalf of Mr Ivkovic, and the matter was adjourned to April 20 for another mention.

Ms Scifleet is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart urged young people not to try to make explosive devices at home.

"We've seen very many tragic circumstances throughout the state where people have used the internet to gain information on how to develop these kinds of explosives," he said.

"It is worrying that people don't understand the danger of these sorts of substances that they're playing with.

"It's very disturbing to me that individuals would have that type of device in their possession. They're highly volatile and very unstable in many cases."

Mr Stewart said he was not aware of any threat to the community.