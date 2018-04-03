Meet the marine pilots who guide enormous ships into Sydney Harbour

Updated 3 April 2018, 9:35 AEST

It's a profession dating back to the ancient Greeks, but Sydney has its own team of highly skilled seafarers tasked with guiding the world's biggest ships into one of the world's busiest harbours.

How the marine pilots guide huge ships into ports

Video: How the marine pilots guide huge ships into ports

Captain Jonathan Drummond is descending a rope ladder hanging from a 70,000 tonne cargo ship, while waves of up to six metres break around him.

He's just taken navigational control of the Wide Charlie and sent it safely on its journey from Port Botany to Brisbane.

It's all in a day's work for a marine pilot.

"It's a very big satisfaction for me to be able to do that in one piece," Captain Drummond said.

"The ships are quite fragile.

"They look like big, strong things but in actual fact it's a relatively small skin thickness on the bottom of the ship and it's very easy to do damage to them."

What is a marine pilot?

Marine pilots are highly experienced seafarers, who venture out in small boats or helicopters to meet cargo and cruise ships on the open ocean.

With expert local knowledge of tides, currents, depths and hazards, marine pilots take navigational control of the visiting vessel and guide it safely to port.

When the ship is ready to leave port, marine pilots do the same process in reverse.

The work of marine pilots goes mostly unnoticed and that's just how Sydney Harbour Master Captain Phillip Holliday likes it.

"We view that as a big success, that people don't really notice us so much, because we're working harmoniously with everyone," he said.

"In Sydney, the particular challenge we have is bringing the larger vessels safely in and out in a very busy harbour."

Pilotage hasn't always been the professional operation it is today.

"It stems back a long, long way," Captain Holliday said.

"Locals who knew about the tides and the currents, the best places to avoid and the best places to go, would race out to the ship and sell their services to bring the ship in.

"We've moved on quite a long way from that, but the concept remains the same," he said.

In the 1800s, pilots in Sydney reached arriving ships by oar-powered whaling boats.

The economic imperative

It's not just cargo ships that require the skills of marine pilots.

More Australians are taking cruise holidays than ever before, making it the country's fastest growing tourism sector.

Each cruise ship that docks in Sydney's Circular Quay is manoeuvred by a local pilot, with expert knowledge of the tides, currents, depths and hazards of the harbour.

The Port of Botany and Sydney Harbour completed 4,357 pilot transfers last year, an average of 12 per day.

"[Shipping] is a multi-billion-dollar industry," Captain Holliday said.

"Something like 96-97 per cent of all the goods that we import into Australia come by sea.

"Everyone talks about the mining boom and the mining that goes on in Australia, well, all of that cargo has to be exported and so it's exported through ports, via ships."