South Africa v Australia: Final Test in Johannesburg ends in humiliation for tourists

Updated 3 April 2018, 20:10 AEST

Australia slumps to a 492-run loss in the last Test against South Africa as its batting line-up is decimated by Vernon Philander on day five in Johannesburg.

Vernon Philander took 6-3 early on day five to end Australia's hopes of a draw. (Credit: Reuters)

Australia has slumped to a 492-run loss in the last Test against South Africa as its batting line-up was decimated by Vernon Philander on day five in Johannesburg.

The batting resistance was non-existent, lasting only 16.4 overs and adding only 31 runs, while Philander finished the innings with 6-21 as South Africa nabbed a 3-1 series victory — their first over a touring Australian side since 1970.

Although the victory was well and truly out of sight for the Aussies to start day five — they were 524 from the victory target — they were holding onto slim hope of a draw when they started on 3-88.

But the rot set in immediately on day five, when Philander had Shaun Marsh caught out off the first ball of the day.

Three deliveries later, Shaun's brother Mitchell joined him in the stands when he was caught behind, and any lingering optimism was snuffed out when Peter Handscomb chopped on four overs later.

New captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins could not muster the same resistance that they did in the first innings, with Paine edging behind for 7 and Cummins suffering the ultimate humiliation, clean bowled while shouldering arms.

Chadd Sayers' debut Test ended with his second duck of the match, but this one was golden as Philander found himself on a hat-trick.

He missed out on that particular accolade and the game ultimately ended after Nathan Lyon was run out when he failed to get back for a second.

It was an appropriately disappointing end to a horror tour for Australia, which started brightly in Durban before the Proteas won in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and then the Wanderers, while the tourists experienced unprecedented lows.

Look back at how the final day of a tumultuous series unfolded in our live blog.