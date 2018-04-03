Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test day five from Johannesburg, live blog

South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test day five from Johannesburg, live blog

Print

South Africa v Australia: Fourth Test day five from Johannesburg, live blog

Updated 3 April 2018, 19:05 AEST
By Dan Colasimone and Jon Healy

Australia's chances of forcing a draw in the final Test of the series against South Africa is gone, with the hosts needing just one wicket for victory.

Australia's chances of forcing a draw in the final Test of the series against South Africa is gone, with the hosts needing just two wickets for victory.

Follow along in our live blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories