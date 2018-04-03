Students' falling test scores costing the nation $120b in lost GDP, report finds

Updated 3 April 2018, 6:25 AEST

Australia's declining performance in maths, reading and science will cost the nation $120 billion over the next 45 years, according to new analysis linking students' results and the impact on the economy.

Australia's performance in international tests has slipped markedly over almost two decades. (Credit: AAP)

That's the conclusion by the not-for-profit Public Education Foundation, which has for the first time linked students' results to the impact on the economy.

"The cost of the overall fall to Australia is enormous," said the foundation's executive director David Hetherington. "It's $120 billion in future lost GDP.

"Australia simply can't afford to let this slide in educational performance continue. If we don't arrest these declines, all of us will suffer."

The organisation also found that disproportionate falls among the lowest performing students were adding to the equation.

"What's even more concerning is that we're letting the kids at the bottom slide further and faster than the kids at the top, so there's a $20-billion effect to that alone."

The paper uses an OECD formula to assess the economic impact of Australia's diminishing performance in the Programme for International Assessment, known as PISA.

It found that results for the bottom 10 per cent of students have fallen one-and-a-half times as much as those in the top decile.

"Kids at the top end of the system have better access to teacher coverage, better access to resources, and better access to curriculum subjects that offer higher tertiary entrance scores," Mr Hetherington said.

"So all these things come together to create widening inequalities in performance. No-one is quarantined from that. It touches all of us into the future."

How one school closed the inequality gap

Ashcroft High School in western Sydney has achieved a remarkable feat in neutralising the link between economic and social inequality, and results.

Three quarters of its students are among the poorest in the country, with no families in the top socio-economic quartile.

Despite this, many kids have gained high tertiary entrance scores and the school has made big improvements in NAPLAN results.

But the gains have not been won through traditional methods.

The school has employed health workers including a registered nurse, a speech therapist, a psychologist, and an art therapist.

They form part of a concept the school calls the Centrum, which is Latin for "centre".

"One of the first questions I might ask a family when their child enrols in high school is: "Has your child had access to a paediatrician recently?'," principal Ted Noon said.

"Initially when the Centrum program started I said that we would look at vision, hearing, dental, mental issues, and anything else that comes up.

"We have had kids who didn't know that they needed glasses, some that have now got hearing aids. A lot of their issues were because of undiagnosed or sometimes poorly managed health issues."

Mr Noon said many families had no private health insurance and could not afford specialist medical care.

He said once students were supported in all aspects of their lives, they were able to learn effectively, as well as developing remarkable resilience.

"In recent years we've had a group of kids who are averaging distinction and high distinction in medical science, law, teaching and so forth," he said.

"We also have our kids getting apprenticeships as plumbers, electricians.

"It brings tears to my eyes to see that these kids have settled into their workplaces, they've formed good relationships, they're looking healthy, and I know that we've done a good job.

"I'm absolutely proud of them and proud of our community."

Australia's declining performance in numbers

Australia's performance in international tests has slipped markedly over almost two decades.

In 2015, Australia was ranked 20 out of 72 countries in maths, 12 in reading, and 10 in science. We were outperformed by countries including Japan, Canada and New Zealand.

The Public Education Foundation's Mr Hetherington said approaches like that of Ashcroft High School should be considered by other schools.

"You need to address both sides of the equation. You need to have the recognition that deprivations are occurring for particular kids, and then schools need to have the resources to address them. That's why needs-based funding is so important."

Mr Hetherington said the quest to close the inequality gap was urgent.

"Education is a bit like the proverbial oil tanker in that any changes take a long time to develop and implement," he said.

"That means that we need to get started immediately, because whatever we do now will take years, decades even to work its way through the system. We don't have time to lose."

The Public Education Foundation's paper, titled What price the gap? Education and inequality in Australia, is published today.