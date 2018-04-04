Australian cricketer Steve Smith will not appeal against a year-long ban over ball-tampering

Updated 4 April 2018, 17:05 AEST

Steve Smith says he takes full responsibility as captain. (Credit: AAP)

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has ruled out appealing against his 12-month ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering incident.

Smith said on social media he would not be challenging the sanctions imposed by Cricket Australia (CA) and that he had accepted them.

He again said he took full responsibility as captain of the team.

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," he wrote on Twitter.

"But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team.

"I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them."

Smith and former vice-captain David Warner were slapped with 12-month bans while player Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban over the scandal that outraged the Australian public and raised questions over the culture of sport.

Players hatched the idea of cheating with yellow sandpaper to scuff one side of the ball during the third Test in South Africa.

Warner is understood to be particularly keen to put his case to an independent code-of-conduct commissioner.

His legal team has reportedly requested transcripts from interviews Cricket Australia conducted during its investigation into ball tampering.

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) board member Janet Torney said it was important Warner, Smith and Bancroft had all the information they needed before responding to sanctions.

"Full information process is really what's important in this," she said.

"Each player will assess what they need to actually be able to make those decisions."

On Tuesday ACA asked Cricket Australia to reconsider the sanctions given to the players.

Smith confessed he helped authorise the illegal practice of ball tampering in Cape Town, while Bancroft admitted to the offence.

ACA president Greg Dyer said the penalties were "disproportionate" and the contrition expressed by the players had been "so extraordinary".

"Their distressed faces have sent a message across the globe is as effective as any sanctions could be," he said.

"I think Australia cried with Steve Smith last Thursday, I certainly did.

"We expect this contrition to be taken into account by ACA as any other process."

Cricket Australia has been under mounting scrutiny over team culture and the governing body said there would be an external review into the culture of the sport.

The spotlight turned on Cricket Australia for allowing the now heavily criticised culture of the Australian cricket team to develop to a point that players could no longer tell the difference between pushing the boundaries of a game and premeditated cheating.