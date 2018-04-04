Dutch auctions revealed as ethical grey area in property market

Updated 4 April 2018, 7:20 AEST

In the period before a property auction a prospective buyer makes an early offer in an effort to beat the competition.

A Dutch auction is when someone makes an offer before the property goes to auction. (Credit: AAP)

If you've been in the market to buy a property, you'll know how anxiety-provoking it can be.

Some hopeful homeowners decide to take some control back by putting in an offer to the seller before auction day.

"The biggest question that us agents get, from any prospective buyer is, 'is the owner open to selling prior to auction?" McGrath estate agent Peter Chauncy said.

"And that's the biggest question, the favourite question that we get from every buyer."

If the vendor is open to offers, it's then up to the agent to act as the go-between, liaising with both the seller and the interested buyer.

But what if the agent takes on multiple offers for the property, and in the process reveals to all bidders what each is offering?

It is known in the industry as a Dutch auction, an ethical grey area that thousands of agents are exploiting around the country.

Mr Chauncy is McGrath's number one metro sales agent.

He has negotiated the sale of more than $200 million of property in Sydney's lower north shore in the last 12 months, setting new street and suburb records along the way.

Mr Chauncy is open about his sales process, telling RN Breakfast that Dutch auction sales account for half of all of his commissions.

"Well, you essentially have an auction before the auction," he said.

"There's no easy way to handle it."

Dutch auctions are not illegal

The NSW Department of Finance told the ABC "it is not illegal for agents to discuss other offers with other bidders — as long as they have the permission of the vendor".

But there are question marks around the ethics of the practice.

Those in the industry concede there is simply no way of knowing how many other bidders exist in a Dutch auction — or indeed if there are any other bidders at all.

"You can't see the other potential parties, so to that extent, that is accurate," Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin said.

"You can be sure there are other market forces because the agent is giving you that feedback."

But the ABC pushed Mr McKibbin on this point, asking him how a bidder can be sure there are other bidders.

"You could assume that you're getting fictitious bids should you choose to do that," Mr McKibbin conceded.

Equally, Mr Chauncy said there was no way to be sure of the legitimacy of a Dutch auction.

"Well look, I mean, I guess the purchaser doesn't have any guarantee," Mr Chauncy said.

"They're relying on the agent telling the truth.

"I don't know many agents that wouldn't tell the truth in that situation.

"It is an assumption — 100 per cent."

The ABC asked Mr Chauncy if he thought Dutch auctions were an unethical practice in the process of selling real estate.

"Look, I mean, from my perspective, if you've got an offer, you've got an offer, if you don't, you don't," he said.

"If you've got an offer you should tell people you've got an offer.

"If you don't have an offer you shouldn't tell people."

Mr Chauncy conceded at the very least it is an ethical grey area.

"Well yeah I guess so," he said.

"And I guess that comes back to, you know, whether that particular purchaser has trust in the agent they're dealing with."

Problems in industry 'go back decades'

One outspoken independent real estate agent argues the practice is, in fact, unethical.

"I have been very vocal about many of the shenanigans that go on in the industry," agent Edwin Almeida said.

"If you think the cricket team's got problems, our industry's got even worse problems and they go back decades."

Mr Almeida claims Dutch auctions are widespread.

But he is not just concerned about the lack of transparency for some owner-occupiers in the bidding process.

He also claims agents favour the process as a way to single out property investors and take care of their needs.

"Now if the agent is pushing to accept an offer where there is a lot of inquiry before the day of auction, well a lot of questions need to be asked," he said.

"A lot of alarm bells are going off here.

"There may be relationships between — depending on who you're dealing with — there may be a relationship that has been struck between the buyer and the agent."

He claims the agent may say something like: "Look if you give it to me before auction close to the asking price, I'll give it back to you as a rental property."

He claims an agent would also say: "I'll give it back to you because I'm an investor so you're going to benefit from — you're going to get a commission on the sale, and you're going to get me as a new landlord because I'm going to give it back to you."

"The dangerous aspect of this is the relationship that the selling agent strikes with the buyer," Mr Almeida said.

"A number of selling agents forget about the fact that they're working for the vendor.

"They forget about it because they either want a quick sale [or] because they don't want to front up for opens on Saturdays; quick sale, quick commission — simple as that."

The ABC asked Mr Chauncy if he favoured investors over owner-occupiers during the sale process.

"Definitely not, no," he said.

Ultimately, Mr Chauncy argues it's a case of caveat emptor — or buyer beware.

"If the buyer doesn't understand how the process is going to happen, then that's when they get shitty," he said.

"But when they do know and understand how it's going to happen, and that they choose to then proceed on that basis, then they've got no reason to be uncomfortable about that process."