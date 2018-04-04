How the message of Martin Luther King's 'dream' got lost

Updated 4 April 2018, 11:30 AEST

Martin Luther King Jnr cast an enormous shadow in my childhood. It was a presence that outlived his death — indeed his assassination added potency to his leadership of a black struggle that mirrored our own.

This wasn't the acceptable Dr King as Santa Claus — as one black scholar remarked this week — our Dr King was a man of righteous anger who spoke with moral urgency to an American nation he saw as doomed by its white supremacy.

On the day of his death he was working on a sermon he would never give, entitled Why America May Go To Hell.

From the other side of the world, Dr King spoke powerfully to my family.

We came out of the church and our church was black. It was a hangover from the old days of the Aboriginal missions.

We were to be Christianised and "civilised", but like the African slaves of the American plantations, we embraced religion and made it our own.

Historian Eugene Genovese in his landmark study of the growth of religion among black Americans wrote: "As the whites of the Old South tried to shape the religion…the slaves fought to shape it themselves".

This was the church of the suffering: the church of the Jesus on the cross who in his last words cries "Eli, Eli lama sabachthani — my god, my god why hast thou forsaken me".

This was the church of redemption and justice.

My grandfather had been a lay preacher and my uncle a pastor in the Aboriginal Evangelical Fellowship. He was out of the fire and brimstone tradition, often working himself into a lather and using his handkerchief to wipe the sweat from his brow.

He would meet with his brother AEF pastors and their conversation was as often about politics and civil rights as it was about the scriptures. It was a group not unlike Dr King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference, that formed the background of the movement in the United States.

Fifty years after Dr King's assassination in Memphis, April 4, 1968, I recall those days of my childhood in the old mission church and the inspiration of those black preachers, now all gone.

Martin Luther King often misunderstood

Dr King himself is a figure who is often misunderstood, the harder edges of his message have been softened as his birthday is now celebrated as a national holiday in America.

Professors of African-American studies Tommie Shelby and Brandon Terry, in a new book they have edited — To Shape a New World — write how we are "held captive by a picture" of Dr King that lies "deep within our cultural common sense".

This image, they wrote, "conceals the scope and subtlety of his thought".

Dr King's legacy is defined — if not distorted — by his "I have a dream speech".

His appeal to be judged by the "content of our character" and not the "colour of our skin", has been idealised by those who imagine a "colour-blind future".

Political conservatives have seized on this part of his speech to relegate the importance of race or "blackness"; it is something King never intended.

Dr King himself did speak of his hopes for a "colour-blind world". He was not locked into intransigent identities, but he also accepted that colour blindness was a distant dream.

As he told the African-American journalist and writer, Alex Haley, that "the concept of supremacy is so embedded in the white society that it will take may years for colour to cease to be a judgmental factor".

His dream speech was never intended to let white America off lightly: it wasn't black people who had to put aside their colour but white people who had to surrender their supremacy.

African-American philosopher Ronald Sundstrom, has pointed out, "King's dream has colour-blind aspects, but King certainly did not advocate for colour-blind practical politics."

Dr King 'sad and depressed'

Given the sanctified, heroic status of Dr King today, it is easy to overlook that in the last days of his life he was a forlorn figure.

He had been dismissed by a younger generation of more militant activists talking "black power", not "love thy neighbour".

Dr King was losing support of some his closest followers worried that his own activism had turned more strident, expanding into denouncing the Vietnam war and attacking the inequality of American capitalism.

The Washington Post wrote that Dr King "has done a grave injury to those who are his natural allies".

African-American political philosopher Cornel West, in his essay To Shape a New World, says Dr King was "haunted by the pervasive and poisonous threat of nihilism".

Professor West quotes Dr King's life-long friend Ralph Abernathy saying the civil rights champion was "just a different person. He was sad and depressed."

Professor West says Dr King had begun to question the virtue of his campaign of non-violence, telling Ralph Abernathy: "Maybe we just have to admit that the day of violence is here, and maybe we just have to give up and let violence take its course".

On the night before his death, Martin Luther King, gave a speech to a congregation in Memphis where he spoke of the promised land but despaired that "I may not get there with you".

Has Dr King's legacy been hijacked?

Professor West says the King legacy has been hijacked.

He is critical even of the election of Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States.

Mr Obama was seen as the King dream come true, Dr King's bible was used at the swearing in ceremony.

But Cornel West says, Mr Obama "manipulated a false consciousness"; in a country where black people are still killed on the streets at the hands of police "the cross was confused with the flag, moral greatness was confused with political success."

African-American scholar and author of one of many King biographies, Michael Eric Dyson, says it is time now to reclaim Dr King's memory and recommit to his struggle.

In an article in the New York Times, Dyson writes: "Today, in the midst of resurgent bigotry and deep divisions in this country, faith is too often viewed as an oasis of retreat."

Recalling Dr King's plea to what he called "the fierce urgency of now", it is time, Dyson says, "to remember his faith — and rekindle its urgency".

Locked up in a Birmingham, Alabama jail Dr King penned a famous letter in which he sadly declared that he had "almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the… Klu Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to order than justice".

Dyson says Dr King would be "as disappointed today". The white church, he says, "largely remains a bastion of indifference to the plight of black people".

I think of my uncle, who took up Dr King's words, to struggle for justice here: how disappointed he would be that so many of his people — indigenous Australians — languish in our prisons, die too young and live in poverty in one of the richest nations on earth.

Martin Luther King Jnr's words spoke so powerfully to him — to us — and said "we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream".

