Chinese student on manslaughter charge over botched breast procedure wins visa battle

Updated 5 April 2018, 14:40 AEST

A woman accused of assisting with a fatal cosmetic procedure at a Sydney clinic has her student visa reinstated after a tribunal finds she is not a risk to community safety.

Yueqiong Fu, who is charged with manslaughter, has had her student visa reinstated. (Credit: ABC)

A Chinese student facing manslaughter charges over a botched cosmetic breast procedure at a Sydney clinic has won a battle against the cancellation of her visa.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal found that Yuequiong Fu, 30, did not pose a risk to community safety and overturned a decision to cancel her student visa.

Immigration cancelled Ms Fu's visa while manslaughter charges were pending over the death of 35-year-old Jean Huang.

Ms Huang, who died last August as a result of a botched cosmetic procedure, was the manager of the Medi Beauty Clinic in Chippendale, Sydney.

It is alleged Ms Fu, who came to Australia to study nursing, assisted in the procedure without proper qualifications.

She was also charged with using poison to endanger life and hindering a police investigation over the death of Ms Huang.

Ms Fu's visa, which was due to expire in less than two weeks, had been cancelled on the grounds she was a risk to the safety of the community.

However, she appealed against the decision and denied the charges, and said it was difficult to deal with her case while in immigration detention.

Chinese tourist Jie Shao is also facing manslaughter charges over the death of Ms Huang.

Ms Shao, who is unqualified, allegedly used the wrong dose of anaesthetic while attempting to put fillers into Ms Huang's breasts.