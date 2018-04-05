Commonwealth Games: Australians break world records in men's team pursuit and women's 4x100m relay

Updated 5 April 2018, 22:35 AEST

Horton takes gold in the 400m freestyle before the track cyclists join the party, with the women's and men's pursuit teams winning gold — the men in world record time.

A golden night for Australia in the pool and on the cycling track resulted in five gold medals and two world records, in a dazzling start to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games for the host nation.

Australia took gold in the men's team pursuit, beating England in the final and breaking the world record in the process before the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team also broke the world record on their way to gold.

The Aussie pursuit team of Alex Porter, Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard and Kelland O'Brien clocked a time of 3:49.804 to win by almost 6 seconds at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

The gold medals were flowing on the cycling track, with Australia taking the glory in the women's 4,000m team pursuit after a convincing win over New Zealand in the final.

Alexandra Manly, Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Akudinoff and Amy Cure broke the Commonwealth Games record with a time of 4:15.214.

The Australian pair of Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton beat New Zealand in the final of the women's team sprint to notch a third gold medal in the velodrome.

Women's relay team cap off strong performance in the pool

In the pool, the night ended on the best possible note, with the women's relay team of Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell, Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon broke Australia's own world record, clocking 3:30.05.

After Jack, Bronte and McKeon had given Australia a sizeable lead over the field, it was the job of Cate to steer the quartet home.

Campbell hit the water 0.37 outside the world record and was just 0.11 behind at the final turn, before steaming home to the roar of a parochial home crowd to hit the wall to record the fastest-ever time in the event.

It broke the previous record Australia held of 3:30.65, which was set in winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also featured the Campbell sisters and McKeon.

Mack Horton earlier won Australia's first gold medal at the Games, winning the 400m freestyle ahead of fellow Australian Jack McLoughlin.

England's James Guy, who pushed the Aussies all the way, finished third. Horton recorded a time of 3:43.76, with McLoughlin following in 3:45.21.

It was the first time an Australian had won the event at the Commonwealth Games since Ian Thorpe led another one-two with Grant Hackett in 2002.

Horton said the home crowd ensured the experience was special.

"Just swimming in front of the home crowd is unreal," he said.

"I probably feel more emotion here than in Rio because the whole crowd is cheering for you. That didn't happen so much in Rio. Ten thousand people cheering for you is pretty unreal."

Rising star Ariarne Titmus almost gave Australia back-to-back gold medals in the pool but fell just short of victory in the women's 200m freestyle final.

The 17-year-old Titmus, who was attempting to win three individual golds at the Games, began conservatively but stormed home in the final lap, only to be out-touched by Canada's Taylor Ruck by just 0.04.

Ruck, who is also 17, posted a Games record of 1:54.81, with Titmus second in a personal best of 1:54.85 and fellow Australian Emma McKeon, the defending champion, claiming bronze with a time of 1:56.26.

"I'm pretty stoked, I didn't think I would go out fast tonight," Titmus said.

"Obviously I wanted to win the gold and Taylor was just better than me tonight. I accept that, that was an incredible swim from her."

Titmus still has the 400m and 800m freestyle events, as well as the 4x200m freestyle relay, on her program in Southport.

"I didn't think I would be that quick, so it's really good for the 400 and 800," Titmus said.

Blair Evans had earlier won Australia's first swimming medal of the Games, with a bronze in the women's 400m individual medley.

Birtwhistle claims first medal for Australia

Australia's first medal of the games went to rising triathlon star Jake Birtwhistle, who claimed silver on Thursday afternoon.

South African Henri Schoeman won the event by a healthy eight seconds, with another Australian, Matt Hauser, just missing out on bronze to Scotland's Marc Austin.

England's highly-rated Brownlee brothers, Jonny and Alistair, who went one-two in Glasgow, missed out on the medals completely.

"One spot better would have been nice," Birtwhistle told Channel 7 after the race.

"But it's great to have that weight off my shoulders and have a good result.

"This is the start of something special, I think."

Meanwhile, the Hockeyroos got off to a winning, but unconvincing start with a 1-0 over Canada.

Jodie Kennedy scored the goal with a penalty stroke in the second quarter against the 15th-ranked side in the world.

The Comm Games lose one of their brightest stars

Some success in the night sessions would help raise morale in the Australian camp after champion hurdler Sally Pearson announced she was withdrawing from the Games.

Pearson was forced out because of an Achilles tendon complaint and she confirmed her withdrawal at a media conference on the Gold Coast this afternoon.