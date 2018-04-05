Commonwealth Games: Dylan Voller among protesters charged outside opening ceremony

Updated 5 April 2018, 8:10 AEST

Former NT youth detainee Dylan Voller and two other protesters are charged after trying to enter Carrara Stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Police say they will not tolerate disruptive behaviour during the Commonwealth Games. (Credit: ABC)

Former Northern Territory youth detainee Dylan Voller and two other protesters have been charged after trying to enter Carrara Stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Mr Voller, 20, and two Queensland women, aged 21 and 30, were part of a larger group protesting last night in the car park outside the Carrara Stadium for Indigenous rights.

Police said during the protests the three had attempted to "gain unauthorised entry into the venue".

Video footage shot of the incident showed a group, some draped in Indigenous flags, which could be heard chanting "no justice, no games".

Police blocked the group from entering the venue, and are seen pushing some protesters.

In a statement, Queensland police said it "respects the right of people to protest lawfully and peacefully in Queensland but will not tolerate disruptive behaviour during the Commonwealth Games and associated events".

The trio have each been charged with one count of public nuisance and are expected to front South Port Magistrates Court at a later date.

Yesterday a group of Indigenous rights activists blocked the path of the Commonwealth Games baton, forcing organisers to change the relay's route.

Mr Voller came to national attention in 2016 when he was shown tied to a restraint chair in a Four Corners episode on youth detention in the Northern Territory.

The episode resulted in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing a royal commission into the detention of children in the NT.