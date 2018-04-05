Democracy is failing its brief with its women problem

Updated 5 April 2018, 15:50 AEST

Is it any surprise that women in both established and developing democracies feel that their governments are out of touch with their concerns, asks Cathy Hunt.

Senator Larissa Waters was the first woman in Federal Parliament to breastfeed her baby in the house. (Credit: AAP)

Democracy is defined as "government of the people, by the people, for the people".

But look at any democratically elected parliament, and what you see, overwhelmingly, is men: governments run by men, preoccupied by an established narrative defined by men (power, finance and economics, defence, big projects), and predominantly benefitting people just like them.

So is it any surprise that women in both established and developing democracies feel that their governments are out of touch with their concerns, their values and their version of a just society and a good life? Is a different policy narrative even possible?

The past 12 months have brought plenty of analysis in western media about the status of democracy. It's a system of government in crisis, we are told — under threat from extremist views, new nationalisms, returns to "traditional" values, draconian security measures.

Women are watching A Handmaid's Tale and wondering — what does this apparent break-down herald for us?

So what is missing in this analysis? Democracy is not defined by the power struggles between parties and "isms", nor by the formal institutions and processes — elections, political parties and checks and balances — which are its underpinnings.

It is fundamentally about citizenship rights, who is included and how participation in the system of government and in civil society are made possible.

How do parties choose their representatives?

So when it comes to women: to what extent are they able to participate in the formal systems of government?

According to UN Women, in 2016 worldwide, women were about 23 per cent of members of Parliament, and 18 per cent of ministers.

There is a raft of obstacles — physical mobility, finances, access to education and information, lack of public safety — to their participation, and some projections suggest we will reach parity, on the present rate of change, by about 2080.

Formal participation is one thing, but having a real voice — participating equally — is another.

We have to ask: How do political parties choose their candidates and leaders? How are policy narratives selected and prosecuted? How do women have an input into debates on government priorities, law, budget issues?

And how well does the government account to all its citizens — including the 52 per cent who are female — for its decision making?

And then there's this: government does not operate in a cultural vacuum. The cultural and religious traditions of a country, its social institutions, the pattern of its economic development, the structure of its workforce and its history all have an influence on the quality of its democracy.

In societies like ours (and many others across the Commonwealth), the idea of government as a place for middle-aged, middle class white men has a certain inevitability about it.

Deliberate action is needed to show how ridiculous and out of touch with reality that is, and change it.

Women make parliaments better

We know that democracy appears to benefit from gender equality, and vice versa, and that women in government change the policy focus — and not just to "women's issues", but to what's good for everyone.

Here's a tiny sample from UN Women:

Research on panchayats (local councils) in India discovered that the number of drinking water projects in areas with female-led councils was 62 per cent higher than in those with male-led councils.

Indeed, democracy needs women: not to dominate government, but to create a society which is open to everyone's talents and thinking, regardless of gender, ethnic or religious background or physical capacities.

Our system needs to include everyone in determining our policy narratives, in shaping our society and making the world a better, safer, kinder place to live.

In other words, for democracy to fulfil its true potential.

Cathy Hunt is executive producer of the 2018 Women of the World festival, which will host Femocracy - Are Our Democracies Failing Women? at Brisbane Powerhouse on April 6. Panellists include co-chair of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples Dr Jackie Huggins, Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad; British High Commissioner Menna Rawlings, Malaysian women's rights campaigner Zainah Anwar and Canadian Senator Kim Pate.