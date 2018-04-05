Facebook under investigation by Australia's privacy commissioner over Cambridge Analytica breach

Updated 5 April 2018, 13:50 AEST

After the social media giant revealed more than 300,000 Australians may have had their personal data used without their knowledge, the Privacy Commissioner is launching an official investigation.

Australia's Privacy Commissioner has launched a formal investigation into social media giant Facebook, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Acting Information and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said the investigation would determine whether Facebook had breached Australia's Privacy Act.

"Given the global nature of this matter, the [Office of the Australian Information Commissioner] will confer with regulatory authorities internationally," Ms Falk said.

The social media giant has revealed up to 87 million users may have been affected worldwide.

Facebook said it did not know precisely what information was shared with the Trump-affiliated, data-analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, which has been accused of tapping the profiles of millions of users without their permission in order to influence elections.

Cambridge Analytica denied wrongdoing, while Facebook pledged to restrict access from apps to personal profiles and to notify users who may have been affected.

"All organisations that are covered by the Privacy Act have obligations in relation to the personal information that they hold," Ms Falk said.

"This includes taking reasonable steps to ensure that personal information is held securely, and ensuring that customers are adequately notified about the collection and handling of their personal information."

The Acting Commissioner argued the incident should serve as a warning to protect private data.