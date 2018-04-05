Parliament must not be 'weak-kneed' on constitutional change for Indigenous people, senator says

Updated 5 April 2018, 7:10 AEST

Parliament must deliver "something clear" on constitutional change for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, says Labor senator Patrick Dodson, following the disappointing rejection of the Uluru Statement last year.

Hundreds of Indigenous people had endorsed the idea of a referendum on a Voice to Parliament last year. (Credit: ABC)

After a decade of debate, constitutional change for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people remains unfinished business.

Last October, the Federal Government rejected a proposal for a new Indigenous advisory body — dubbed a Voice to Parliament — to be taken to a referendum.

Now, a new parliamentary committee is tasked with finding a way towards a referendum on some form of constitutional recognition.

And any "weak-kneed" compromise by MPs would be a waste of time, according to Labor senator Patrick Dodson, who will co-chair the committee along with Liberal backbencher Julian Leeser.

"The Parliament now has a real challenge, it cannot come out with a weak-kneed response, it has to come away out of this period with something clear which will give heart not only to the First Nations people but also to the nation of Australia," Senator Dodson said.

'We're consulted and … nothing ever gets implemented'

Hundreds of Indigenous people had endorsed the idea of a referendum on a Voice to Parliament at the Uluru constitutional convention in central Australia last May.

Thomas Mayor, a Northern Territory delegate at the convention, said the Government's rejection of the key recommendation had been disheartening.

Mr Mayor took leave from his position at the Maritime Union of Australia to travel around the country with the Uluru Statement.

"We're consulted and consulted and consulted but the problem is, nothing ever gets implemented," he said.

"That's where the line has to be drawn with the Uluru Statement; there are a couple of very simple requests from our people.

"You can't come up with anything different now. I just can't see how any committees, how any further consultations can say that there is something else — this is it."

Senator Dodson said there was "anger and frustration and hostility" among First Nations people who felt that constitutional change has taken too long, but said the Parliament had to keep the idea alive.

"If the Parliament didn't pick this up as a key issue, it would die on the vine, and it would take us a long time to get it back as a parliamentary point of interest at least, it's not meant to disempower First Nations people," he said.

"It's not to go back out and have a big long conversation or consultation over what people want, I think that's fairly clear to us.

"It's not meant to disempower First Nations people. It's meant to put the challenge back on to all of us — how do we achieve this?"

Other options on the table

A Voice to Parliament could have operated as an independent advisory council on laws and policies affecting Indigenous people.

The Referendum Council, which advises the Government on how best to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution, last year backed the Uluru proposal.

But Mr Leeser said the Federal Government would not reverse its opposition to a referendum on a Voice to Parliament.

"What the Government has done here is to say there is one particular model of Indigenous consultation that it is not prepared to accept, and that is a model where you have an entrenched elected Indigenous body in the constitution," he said.

Mr Leeser said there could be other ideas for change — either to be taken to a referendum or to be legislated — that may be recommended by the cross-party committee.

"If you look at the Prime Minister's statement in responding to the Referendum Council, he's been very clear that he understands the desire of Indigenous people to have a greater say in their own affairs," Mr Leeser said.

He added the committee would look at fresh ideas to give communities more say on economic advancement and social issues.

"We're really also looking for some new thinking particularly around how Indigenous people are consulted and engaged," he said.

But Mr Leeser also did not rule out recommending that the Voice to Parliament be established via new legislation instead.

"Obviously it easier to legislate for things than it is to put something in the constitution given that you have to get a bill through Parliament and then a majority of Australians in at least four of the six states have to vote."