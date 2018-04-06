Commonwealth Games: Chalmers doubles up on gold as McKeon leads swimming medal surge

Updated 6 April 2018, 23:40 AEST

Australia nets six golds in the Commonwealth Games pool on day two, with Kyle Chalmers claiming two wins in a single evening and Emma McKeon leading a phenomenal one-two-three in the women's 100m butterfly.

Kyle Chalmers has clinched two gold medals in a single evening after securing Australian bragging rights in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, following up from his 200m freestyle gold.

Chalmers' double came on a night that saw Australia propel its Commonwealth Games medal tally to 14 golds, nine silver and 13 bronze — a whopping 18 medals in front of second-placed England.

Chalmers anchored Australia's run to edge England and Scotland on the podium in 3:12.72.

After a slow start from Cam McEvoy, James Magnussen propelled Australia into the lead which was maintained by Jack Cartwright, before Chalmers iced the win.

It followed Chalmers earlier claiming gold in the men's 200m freestyle ahead of friend and swimming rival Mack Horton earlier in the night.

In an incredibly strong field, Chalmers edged out compatriot Horton and Scotland's Duncan Scott and stormed home in an even race to the last, winning in 1:45.56.

"The 200m was awesome. I probably wasn't expecting to win it tonight," Chalmers said.

"It was quite a competitive race there. You've got three guys, internationally, that swim super fast, and then you've got Mack [Horton] and also Alex [Graham].

"We were all pretty confident with how the [4x100m] race panned out. By the time it got to me we had that lead and I was able to have a comfortable race which was really nice."

In a productive night for Australia's medal tally, Emma McKeon led a phenomenal one-two-three in the women's 100m butterfly for the Commonwealth Games host.

McKeon (56.78) stormed home to claim gold in Commonwealth record time, ahead of Madeline Groves and Brianna Throssell as Australia swept the podium in the event.

Larkin the backstroke champ as Lewis clinches medley win

Mitch Larkin lived up to the billing by leading an Australian one-two in the men's 100m backstroke final, edging ahead of compatriot Bradley Woodward to claim gold.

Larkin (53.18) finished 0.77 seconds ahead of Woodward, who beat Canada's Markus Thormeyer to silver.

"I came into tonight with the same plan as last night, holding back in the water and trying to relax," Larkin said.

"I was a little bit slower than I would have liked, the plan was to get out a bit quicker and hold on, but I had plenty left in the tank."

In an Australia v New Zealand swimming showdown, Clyde Lewis won the trans-Tasman battle for Australia in the men's 4 x 100m individual medley.

Lewis held off a mid-race press from Kiwi all-rounders Lewis Clareburt and Bradlee Ashby, before Ashby dropped off to be overtaken by Scotland's surging Szaranek.

The Australian finished in 4:13.12, 0.6 seconds ahead of the Scot.

Leiston Pickett also grabbed a bronze medal for Australia earlier in the night in the women's 50m breaststroke, finishing behind England's Sarah Vasey and Jamaica's Alia Atkinson, who set the Commonwealth Games record back in 2014.

Australia's Timothy Disken took out gold in the men's S9 100m freestyle para-event, coming in ahead of England's Lewis White and fellow Aussie Brenden Hall.

In the women's S9 100m backstroke para-event, Australia's Ellie Cole and Ashleigh McConnell secured silver and bronze respectively behind England's Alice Tai.

S9 is the classification for para-athletes with severe weaknesses or amputations in the legs.

The night's swimming action started with gold and bronze for South Africa as Chad le Clos came in at 23.37 seconds to take out the men's 50m butterfly gold, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter and fellow South African Ryan Coetzee.

Gold in women's weightlifting and cycling

Australia's Tia-Clair Toomey achieved a unique double, adding Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold to her 2017 CrossFit Games championship.

Toomey, who competed in the weightlifting at the Rio Olympics, won gold in the women's 58-kilogram class at the Carrara Sports Arena, having dominated the clean and jerk to finish the competition with the best total of 201 kilograms.

Defending champion Stephanie Morton won her second gold medal of the track cycling program at the 2018 Games after taking out the women's sprint final at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

Morton, who claimed gold in the team sprint for Australia alongside Kaarle McCulloch on Thursday night, showed why she is one of the elite sprinters in the world with a clean sweep of both races in the final against New Zealand's Natasha Hansen.

The two-time world championships silver medallist was tested in the opening race, but after leading Hansen by a bike length heading into the final lap of the second she powered on to post a comfortable victory.

McCulloch, who lost to Morton in the semi-finals, won the bronze.

Morton's triumph was quickly followed by fellow Australian Matt Glaetzer's victory in the men's keirin final.

Glaetzer is the world sprint champion and all his speed was needed, as he held hold off a fast-finishing Lewis Oliva to win his second-straight gold in the event by just 0.035 to the roars of an appreciative home crowd.

He will contest his pet event on Saturday.

Gymnastics, cycling medals trigger night two's haul

Australia also started strong at the Anna Meares Velodrome, with Rebecca Wiasak claiming silver in the women's 3,000m individual pursuit.

Wiasak, a world champion in the event in 2015 and 2016, had set the pace against Katie Archibald for the first half of the race but the Scot remained patient and waited for the opportunity to pounce.

Archibald, who set a Games record in the qualifying round, assumed a slight lead by the 2,000-metre mark and eventually went on to post a comfortable victory, 3:26.088 to 3:27.548.

Australia earlier won the bronze medal in the women's 3,000m pursuit with Annette Edmondson narrowly edging out compatriot Ashlee Ankudinoff.

It was Edmondson's second medal of the Games, having been a part of Australia's triumphant women's 4,000m team pursuit quartet on Thursday night.

Australia added another bronze to its collection thanks to the women's artistic gymnastics team, with the host's strongest performance coming in the vault and uneven bars.

Canada took out gold and England silver, as Australia's Georgia Rose-Brown, Lucy Stanhope, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm and Taeja James combined for third place.