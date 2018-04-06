Commonwealth Games: Hopes for more swimming gold as second night commences

Updated 6 April 2018, 20:10 AEST

Australia is hoping for another gold rush in the pool, while there's also the chance for glory on the cycling track in an action-packed second night of Games competition.

Leiston Pickett has clinched bronze in the women's 50m breaststroke to add to Australia's medal tally on a night anticipated to provide a Commonwealth Games gold rush for the host nation.

Pickett finished behind England's Sarah Vasey and Jamaica's Alia Atkinson — who set the Commonwealth Games record back in 2014.

Australia's Jessica Hansen and Georgia Bohl came fifth and sixth respectively.

Mitch Larkin leads Australia's hopes in the 100m men's backstroke, while Emma McKeon will be vying for gold in the women's 100m butterfly final.

The night's action started with gold and bronze for South Africa as Chad le Clos came in at 23.37 seconds to take out the men's 50m butterfly gold, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter and fellow South African Ryan Coetzee.

More to come.