Commonwealth Games: Pacific athletes unite to promote the power of sport

Updated 6 April 2018, 7:50 AEST

Commonwealth Games athletes from across the Pacific use the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace to encourage better health and awareness in their home countries.

Athletes from the PNG team took time out from their training schedule to promote health and sport. (Credit: ABC)

April 6 marks the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, a day described as a celebration of the contribution that sport makes to community development around the world.

In particular sport is being used in the Pacific to promote 17 sustainable development goals that target a range of social and economic issues including poverty, education and health.

On the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games, teams from across the Pacific have joined forces to create even greater public awareness.

The first swimmer to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal for Papua New Guinea, Ryan Pini, was on hand to muster the athletes who took time out from their training schedules to promote the cause.

As an ambassador for sport in PNG, Pini has taken on the health portfolio, and he believes the message is getting across.

"By bringing our sports stars in, we can educate children about disease and other development matters, and it's a great catalyst to start a conversation," Pini said.

'Top ten fattest countries in the world all in Pacific'

Cathy Wong is an experienced sport administrator who was chef de mission for Fiji at the Rio Olympics, and has recently become the first woman from the Pacific to be appointed to the World Rugby Council.

Her intention is to use that platform to advocate for the power of sport to impact on nation building.

"We have a huge non-communicable disease crisis in the Pacific," Wong said.

"The top ten fattest countries in the world are all in the Pacific. In Fiji, 60 per cent of our health budget goes towards diabetes and amputation."

Wong said the power of sport and its capacity to bring about change in the Pacific was significant.

"We worship our sporting heroes. We look up to champions as mentors," she said.

"Sports bring good value into a person — integrity, discipline, honesty, team work — and we have little kids who look up to these people and they want to copy this behaviour."

As Pini prepares to head back to PNG to continue his work, he points to the power of celebrity as a way to make inroads with the younger members of PNG society.

"That power of interaction, people want to meet me and I've got this important message to deliver," he said.

"I work with the World Health Organisation to be able to deliver the important messages … really drive them home, and I hope the kids take it home to their communities, tell them 'hey, we met Ryan Pini', and then keep the conversation going."

But as the Pacific athletes mark International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Wong wants the influence to go much further.

"I see sport as a tool that we can use to change choices and change mindset," she said.

"I don't want to have just a day — I want the day to transpire into at least two days a week, three days a week and eventually to the point where people are physically active every day."