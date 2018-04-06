Why these urban farmers converted a lawn bowls green into a vegie patch

Updated 6 April 2018, 7:50 AEST

While many people dream about living on a farm, most are reluctant to leave the city.

Pep the dog enjoys his space at the Pocket City Farm urban farm in Sydney. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Have you ever dreamt of fleeing the city and buying a farm in the countryside?

Well, you might not need to leave the rat race to get your taste of the farm life after all.

As urban farmer Michael Zagoridis discovered, growing fresh food in the city can be done. And what's more, he believes it could help alleviate the stress urban sprawl has put on traditional farmland.

"Urban sprawl is pushing people further and further away from the city, [and] it means a lot of the prime farmland was getting encroached upon as well," he said.

"You can live in the city and still … grow food where a lot of the people still like to live."

A few years ago Mr Zagoridis co-founded Pocket City Farms — a not-for-profit association whose flagship site is a converted lawn bowls green barely a stone's throw from Sydney's CBD.

It opened in 2016 and includes everything from fruit and vegetables, to chickens, a composting program and a "food forest" that fronts the street where people can freely pick what grows.

Volunteers can also trade their manual labour for education and tips on how to create their own urban farms.

Mr Zagoridis was spurred by what he believes is an unhealthy relationship many city dwellers have with food.

"We lived in the city like a lot of young people do and just really didn't have a connection with where our food came from," he said.

"There is a real disconnect because food is accessible in supermarkets.

"We have been given a false illusion that tomatoes are in season all-year-round, when in actual fact a lot have probably travelled from up north or in really enclosed conditions.

"I think more education around that sort of thing is really the way to go."

Lessons from abroad

Robyn Alders is from the School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney, and says in recent decades we've swapped one food issue for another.

"Farmers and agricultural researchers responded after the Second World War and we now produce more food than ever before," she told ABC Radio National recently.

"But the push was for quantity, now we realised we've got a problem with regards to quality.

"The trends are a great concern."

Professor Alders operates a farm in the NSW Southern Tablelands and said the research showed Australians still weren't eating enough fruit and vegetables.

And when it comes to tackling the effect of urban sprawl, she believes Australia could learn from what the Canadian province of British Columbia did in the 1970s.

In response to urban sprawl, Canadian authorities created laws that declared huge parts of the region be preserved for farmland

Canada's research chair in Food Security and Environment, Lenore Newman — who visited Australia recently to discuss these laws — said they resulted in a "very diverse farm scene".

"It's worked well and developed a very mixed and profitable farming scene but there's constant pressure, obviously," she said.

"The nice thing about knowing that the farmland is staying put, that it's not going to be developed, is farmers have invested in some crops that take longer.

"And they've also diversified and opened farmers markets and farm stores and developed relationships abroad."