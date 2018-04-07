Search

Papua New Guinea highlands shaken by magnitude-6.3 earthquake

Updated 7 April 2018, 22:55 AEST
By Papua New Guinea correspondent Eric Tlozek

Buildings are damaged and a number of people are injured after another powerful earthquake hits the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea, provincial authorities say.

A earthquake-triggered landslide in Papua New Guinea this February. (Credit: ABC licensed) 

A powerful magnitude-6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea, the European earthquake monitoring service (EMSC) reported.

The very shallow quake was only 2 kilometres deep and 93km southwest of Porgera in the Enga province, the EMSC said.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

This is the second powerful earthquake to hit the region in the last few months.

Drone footage captures earthquake damage in PNGVideo: Drone footage captures earthquake damage in PNG (ABC News)

PNG declared a state of emergency following a magnitude-7.5 quake on February 26 that devastated parts of Highlands Region.

Local authorities said more than 50 people were killed in the February earthquake.

In towns nearest to the epicentre of the earthquake, "there were buildings or structures that sustained damage to them and the powerlines as well," said the director of the National Disaster Centre, Martin Mose.

Locals fill a large crack in road with boulders in Mendi Photo: The February earthquake damaged roads and houses throughout the area. (ABC News: Eric Tlozek)

"There were a couple of poles that actually gave way and there were trees being uprooted."

Mr Mose said local people were terrified by the continuing aftershocks after February's quake.

"I was on the ground when one hit and I can just see the evidence people start running and screaming everywhere and it shows me that they're still very much scared of what actually happened," he said at the time.

The Australian Government offered $200,000 for aid and its first shipment of supplies — tarpaulins, water containers and purification tablets — was flown to the highlands on March 2.

Students inspect damage to a wall at a nursing college Photo: A nursing college was badly damaged in the February earthquake. (ABC News: Bethanie Harriman)

Reuters/ABC

Topics:

