Papua New Guinea highlands shaken by magnitude-6.5 earthquake

Updated 7 April 2018, 18:15 AEST

A earthquake-triggered landslide in Papua New Guinea this February. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea, the European earthquake monitoring service (EMSC) reported.

The very shallow quake was only 2 kilometres deep and 93km southwest of Porgera in the Enga province, the EMSC said.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

Reuters