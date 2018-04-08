Commonwealth Games: Kyle Chalmers pipped for gold by Duncan Scott

Updated 8 April 2018, 20:10 AEST

Australia's star sprint trio are upstaged by Scotland's Duncan Scott in the men's 100 metres freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers the best of the local hopes in equal second place.

Chalmers finished in a dead heat for second with Le Clos. (Credit: AAP)

Scott finished strongly to win gold in 48.02 seconds, with Chalmers and South Africa's Chad le Clos dead heating for the silver medal in 48.15.

Chalmers was seventh at the turn but poured on the power in the final lap to close in on the field, but Scott proved triumphant in a shock result.

Australia's Cam McEvoy (48.44) was fourth, while compatriot Jack Cartwright (48.62) finished in sixth position.

Seebohm adds to medal haul with bronze

Reigning world champion Emily Seebohm has been relegated to third place in the women’s 200m backstroke final.

Seebohm was third at the turn and despite a storming finish she could not catch the two Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.

Masse, the 100m backstroke champion, set a new Games record in 2:05.98 to win the gold, with Ruck in the silver medal position via a time of 2:06.42.

Seebohm, who was second to Masse in the 100m final on Saturday night, touched the wall in 2:06.82 for her third Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the event.

Denny takes silver in hammer throw

Australian Matty Denny has won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the hammer with an 74.88m effort after his first two attempts were fouls.

The 21-year-old Toowoomba native said he believed he could have thrown further but concentrated on getting his cues right after the fouls.

England's Nick Miller won gold with a throw of 80.26m.

"All the cliches will probably come out, but it's just awesome to be in this environment," he said of the raucous home support on the Gold Coast.

"I live for this stuff, this is what I've trained all my life for, so to be able to execute, even though it took a few rounds, I'm just so happy."

Sampson takes shooting gold in nervy finale

Aussie Dane Sampson survived a nervy finish to take gold in the men's 10m air rifle final on Sunday afternoon.

After leading from the front as his competitors fell by the wayside, Sampson was left facing Bangladeshi Abdullah Hel Baki for the gold medal.

Needing a score of 10.2 to clinch the gold, Sampson could only manage a less-than-ideal 9.3. Baki could not respond with the 10.1 he needed, though, and scored 9.7 with his final shot; not enough to win him gold.

Sampson finished with a games record score of 245.