Commonwealth Games: Matthew Glaetzer wins 1000m time trial

Gun cyclist Matthew Glaetzer gained some redemption for his "shocking day" on Saturday to win gold in emphatic fashion in the men's 1000m individual time trial at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

As the last man on the track, Glaetzer knew he had to beat New Zealander Edward Dawkins's time of 59.928 seconds to take gold.

He set off out of the blocks with fierce determination and recorded a blistering 59.34s, the fastest time ever recorded at sea level and a Commonwealth Games record.

Glaetzer said after the race he started the day with a different mindset after his "shocking" performance on Friday in the individual sprint, where he was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

"The whole team got around to me, the support staff, my parents," Glaetzer told Channel Seven.

"And a bit of prayer as well, just to get my head space in the right area, just go out here and do what I do best. And reset for another day. It's gonna take even longer to get over yesterday, but I knew I had a job to do today, so that is what I had to do."

The gold medals kept coming on the cycling track for the Aussies, with Amy Cure winning the 10km scratch race from a highly competitive field. She held off strong challengers from Scotland's Neah Evans, who took silver, and England's Emily Kay who finished with bronze.

Stephanie Morton then became the fourth Australian cyclist to win three gold medals at a single Comm Games when she beat fellow Aussie Kaarle McCullough to gold in the women's keirin.

Scotsman Scott upsets Aussies in 100m free

Australia's star sprint trio have been upstaged by Scotland's Duncan Scott in the men's 100 metres freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers the best of the local hopes in equal second place.

Scott finished strongly to win gold in 48.02 seconds, with Chalmers and South Africa's Chad le Clos dead heating for the silver medal in 48.15.

Chalmers was seventh at the turn but poured on the power in the final lap to close in on the field, but Scott proved triumphant in a shock result.

Chalmers has had a busier start to his major meet program than usual, having already contested the 200m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay, winning gold in both events.

He said fatigue was not an issue but he had been hit by the effects of a head cold.

"Not so much fatigue. I've got a bit of a head cold so that's the biggest thing I'm dealing with but you can't use that as an excuse either," Chalmers said.

"I just wasn't fast enough on the night. Anything can happen."

Australia's Cam McEvoy (48.44) was fourth, while compatriot Jack Cartwright (48.62) finished in sixth position.

Jesse Aungles edged fellow Aussie Blake Cochrane in the men's SM8 200m individual medley para event, finishing just two seconds ahead in 2:30.77. Canada's Philipe Vachon came third.

Lakeisha Patterson hit the wall first by split seconds to edge England's Alice Tai and fellow Ausie Ellie Cole in the women's S9 100m freestyle final.

Patterson and Cole were fighting hammer and tongs in the final lap, only for Tai to briefly surge ahead.

The trio hit the wall in close succession, before Patterson's name was lit up as the winner after a small, dramatic delay.

Seebohm adds to medal haul with bronze

Reigning world champion Emily Seebohm has been relegated to third place in the women's 200m backstroke final.

Seebohm was third at the turn and despite a storming finish she could not catch the two Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck.

Masse, the 100m backstroke champion, set a new Games record in 2:05.98 to win the gold, with Ruck in the silver medal position via a time of 2:06.42.

Seebohm, who was second to Masse in the 100m final on Saturday night, touched the wall in 2:06.82 for her third Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the event.

Denny takes silver in hammer throw

Australian Matty Denny won a silver medal in the hammer with an 74.88m effort after his first two attempts were fouls.

The 21-year-old Toowoomba native said he believed he could have thrown further but concentrated on getting his cues right after the fouls.

England's Nick Miller won gold with a throw of 80.26m.

"All the cliches will probably come out, but it's just awesome to be in this environment," he said of the raucous home support on the Gold Coast.

"I live for this stuff, this is what I've trained all my life for, so to be able to execute, even though it took a few rounds, I'm just so happy."

Sampson takes shooting gold in nervy finale

Aussie Dane Sampson survived a nervy finish to take gold in the men's 10m air rifle final on Sunday afternoon.

After leading from the front as his competitors fell by the wayside, Sampson was left facing Bangladeshi Abdullah Hel Baki for the gold medal.

Needing a score of 10.2 to clinch the gold, Sampson could only manage a less-than-ideal 9.3. Baki could not respond with the 10.1 he needed, though, and scored 9.7 with his final shot; not enough to win him gold.

Sampson finished with a games record score of 245.