New York Fire Department responding to Trump Tower blaze in central Manhattan

Updated 8 April 2018, 9:40 AEST

One civilian is "seriously" injured and three firefighters are left with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in central Manhattan.

A fire has been reported on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in New York and the New York Fire Department said it is responding to the blaze.

US President Donald Trump is in Washington.

Social media video showed a small fire that was visible from the structure in central Manhattan. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Reuters