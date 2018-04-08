Prince Charles visits Cairns in far north Queensland in latest stop on Royal tour

Updated 8 April 2018, 15:10 AEST

The Prince of Wales continues his tour of Queensland, stopping in for a church service in Cairns ahead of planned visits to a Navy base and Mossman Gorge in the Daintree National Park.

The Prince of Wales has continued his tour of Queensland today with a packed schedule of engagements in Cairns in the state's far north.

Prince Charles is visiting Australia for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, which he officially opened on Wednesday.

He started on Saturday by heading to church at 10:30am, where he was greeted by the Bishop of north Queensland.

Prince also met parishioners including those who provided Anglicare services to the community.

Melissa Harwood said she had been preparing for the Royal visit for days.

"I have the Australian flags out and my royal hats — I have a selection of hats and I'm just not sure which one to wear," Ms Harwood said.

The Australia Post worker said she hoped to get close enough to Prince Charles to be able to give him some gifts.

"I'm hoping to recommend a couple of postcards to him that he might like to send back to his mother in England," she said.

Ms Harwood said she turned up to the church this morning three hours early to see Prince Charles.

After the service, Prince Charles chatted and joked with parishioners.

When one couple told him the church service was shorter than usual to accommodate his visit, Prince Charles joked: "We got away with it very lightly."

He also shared a cup of tea afterwards, and was particularly impressed with the morning tea spread.

"Who's been making all the cakes? You are amazing," Prince Charles said to volunteers in the kitchen.

He also tried to convince people to overcome their shyness and have a snack.

"Nobody is having any cake — these are all going to be attacked when I'm gone," he said to a group of churchgoers.

'I'm named after your mum'

Outside the church, Elizabeth Kulla Kulla said she was moved to tears when Prince Charles shook her hand.

She yelled out to Prince Charles as he left the church.

"I'm named after your mum — I'm Elizabeth," she said as he shook her hand.

Cairns resident Leila Sherwood said she wagged school as a 14-year-old and kissed Prince Charles on the cheek at a previous visit.

She said she was back to try again.

"He's really my Prince Charming and he's going to be king," Ms Sherwood said.

Townsville resident Alycia Lone said she drove to Cairns to see Prince Charles to present him with a copy of a story book for his grandchildren.

Navy base visit

After the church visit, Prince Charles headed to the Navy base in Cairns, where he met some of the 900 Australian Defence Force personnel employed there.

The Prince presented the Duke of Gloucester Cup onboard HMAS Leewin, which is the award for the Navy unit displaying the highest level of overall proficiency for the year.

He presented it to the Hydrographic Ship Blue Crew for its outstanding work in 2017.

Prince Charles also visited the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) to help celebrate its 90th year.

He formally named the RFDS new Super King Air — the Outback Angel.

Prince Charles also joined a video conference into Gilberton station to speak with the owners about how the RFDS had been helping their family for decades.

Visit to Mossman Gorge

The Prince of Wales also experienced far north Queensland's pristine rainforests during his stay, visiting Mossman Gorge in the afternoon to join roundtable discussions on sustainable forestry.

The roundtable brings together industry representatives from Australia and New Zealand.

A Welcome to Country smoking ceremony was performed by a Kuku Yalanji Aboriginal elder, who took the Prince on a guided tour of the Ngadiku Dreamtime walk to explain the relationship that the Indigenous people have had with the tropical environment for more than 50,000 years.

The Prince will then attend a women's basketball game between India and New Zealand on Saturday night.

He will be joined by basketball great Lauren Jackson and meet with the players.