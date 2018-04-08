Several dead, around 30 injured in Germany after vehicle crashes into crowd

Updated 8 April 2018, 1:50 AEST

Police say an attack can not be ruled out after a vehicle crashes into a group of people in the north-western city of Muenster.

A car has driven into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster, killing several and injuring others.

German police said "several" were dead including the driver, who had shot himself.

A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."

Police said about 30 had been injured.

Local police said they were on site and urged people to avoid the city centre.

More to come.

Reuters