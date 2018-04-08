Search

Turnbullnator 30: Judgement Day

Updated 8 April 2018, 9:50 AEST

As Malcolm Turnbull races towards his 30th Newspoll loss, he looks to the T-800 Model 101 from Cyberdyne Systems for help as he slowly discovers that Judgement Day is inevitable.

Turnbullnator 30: Judgement Day (Credit: ABC) 

