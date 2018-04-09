Barnaby Joyce calls on Malcolm Turnbull to improve by Christmas or consider giving up the leadership

Updated 9 April 2018, 20:05 AEST

Barnaby Joyce says the Prime Minister should consider relinquishing the leadership if he doesn't lift the Coalition's poll numbers by Christmas — on the same day Malcolm Turnbull hit 30 consecutive Newspoll losses.

Mr Turnbull hit the benchmark he used to roll Tony Abbott as Prime Minister on Monday, losing 30 consecutive Newspolls.

The poll figures, published in The Australian newspaper, showed the Coalition trailing Labor 48 per cent to 52 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

The Prime Minister brushed off the poll result, declaring he would win the next federal election, and arguing recent Newspolls ahead of the South Australian and Tasmanian election had been unreliable.

But Mr Joyce had a more pessimistic assessment.

"If you truly believe this is exactly the sentiment of the people, then you also have an obligation not to drive your party, or the government, off a cliff," Mr Joyce told Sky News.

"Towards the end (of the year) near Christmas you'd have to start asking those around you what do they believe is the proper course of action from that point forward."

"Malcolm's not a fool, he knows this himself."

Mr Joyce stressed that the Coalition was a "long, long way" from a leadership change right now — and maintained he wanted Mr Turnbull to succeed.

But he said MPs would not want to go to an election if they were convinced their cause was doomed.

"Nobody wants to go to a federal election that you know you're going to lose, it's like playing in a losing side," he said.

"If they're going to lose their jobs and you're going to lose government — then, later on, you've got to do the right thing and say: 'Look, I think we have to look at a different way of doing business.'"

Earlier today, Mr Turnbull said he regretted making the comments about Newspoll when he announced his coup against Mr Abbott in 2015.

At the time, he declared that the people of Australia had "made up their mind about Mr Abbott's leadership."

"I regret making those remarks at the time, making remarks about 30 Newspolls at the time," he said today.

"But what I promised to do was to provide economic leadership and traditional cabinet government, and I've done both."

His predecessor deflected questions about whether Mr Turnbull should be held to the same standard of Newspoll results.

"That's, I suppose, a question that really should be posed to the person who made polls the metric," Mr Abbott told Sydney radio station 2GB.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister went even further to cast doubt on how reliable polls were in terms of predicting success at an election.

"If there was an election held in the next few weeks, why would the Newspoll be a better predictor than it was in Bennelong. Opinion polls have not been great predictors in recent times," he said.

Mr Abbott argued he never made opinion polls the standard for successful leadership, and suggested the result should be used to focus the minds of the Coalition.

"Government is hard — Malcom Turnbull and I know this better than anyone," Mr Abbott said at the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride in Victoria this morning.

"The best way to be a good government is to have clear policies, it's to have a united team.

"We shouldn't obsess over polls — I never did and I don't think others should.

"What we should be focused on is being the best possible government and winning an election."

Leadership questions dog Liberals

Liberal frontbenchers were trying to present a united front as the inevitable questions on leadership abounded.

"There isn't any movement against Malcolm Turnbull," Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne told ABC RN Breakfast.

"The party room wants him to be successful in the same [way] the public do, there is no challenge to his leadership.

"He is delivering excellent government in Australia, the kind of traditional Howard-like government that you would expect from Malcolm Turnbull."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton did, however, stray from the pack as he admitted he would want to be Liberal leader and prime minister.

"People are best to be honest about their ambitions," he told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

"There's 149 people in the federal parliament, I'm one.

"And I think the other 148, if they were being honest, would tell you if the opportunity came their way they'd be interested as well."

Despite maintaining the old adage that politicians do not pay attention to the polls, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann volunteered some analysis about the Coalition's woes.

"It's not unusual for incumbent governments in between elections being behind in the polls," Senator Cormann told the ABC's AM.

"We're actually not that far behind, the truth be told, and between now and the election there is some more work to be done, of course."

Labor not concerned about Newspoll

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten also said he did not look at Newspoll as a measure of success for prime ministers.

"I don't define my success or indeed my job by what Newspoll does. I actually think the Australian people want us to focus less on polls and personalities and a lot more on what we do for the people," he said.

He also brushed aside criticism from former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd, who tweeted that Mr Shorten had supported a "coup" on his leadership after losing just one of 87 opinion polls.

Mr Rudd wrote that both Mr Turnbull and Mr Shorten would be "long gone" if the same standards had been applied to them.