Commonwealth Games: Australia takes two gold in gymnastics, and wins women's fours lawn bowls on day five

Updated 9 April 2018, 19:30 AEST

Alexandra Eade earned Australia's second gymnastics gold medal of the day, winning the women's floor exercise. (Credit: AAP)

Australia has added three more gold medals to the tally on day five of the Commonwealth Games, with wins in gymnastics and lawn bowls.

It was an excellent day for the artistic gymnastics home team at Coomera.

In the final event on day five, Sydney-sider Alexandra Eade took out the floor exercise apparatus final.

The 20-year-old did not have the most difficult routine in the event, but she delivered an error-free program that had the crowds cheering in the stands, as Eade scored 13.333 in the final.

Welsh gymnast Latalia Bevan had better execution but a less difficult routine, finishing .033 back in the silver medal position.

Earlier, Christopher Remkes produced a consistent performance to win the gold on men's vault, Australia's first in the event at the Commonwealth Games since Bret Hudson at Victoria in Canada in 1994.

The 21-year-old Remkes — who was born in the Philippines — delivered the second and third-best vaults of the competition with his first and second attempts.

His total of 14.799 was enough to keep him ahead of England's Courtney Tulloch, who nailed his second vault with a score of 15.000, but whose first vault was only 14.333, leaving his total score on 14.666.

Tulloch's countryman Dominick Cunningham took the bronze with a total of 14.333.

Remkes finished sixth in Sunday's men's pommel horse final.

The gymnastics medals did not stop there, as Georgia-Rose Brown — who finished fifth behind Eade in the floor exercise — won a silver medal on the balance beam apparatus.

Brown's performance earned her a score of 13.066 points, just ahead of English bronze medallist Kelly Simm (13.033). But she was unable to match Simm's teammate, Alice Kinsella, who scored 13.700 to take the gold.

Another Australian, Emily Whitehead came fifth with a score of 12.500.

Women's fours grab gold over South Africa

The Australian women's fours lawn bowls team — skipper Natasha Scott, Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic and Rebecca Van Asch — defeated South Africa 18-16 in a see-sawing contest at Broadbeach.

The home team went behind early, trailing 3-0 after two ends, but the team hit back to lead 9-3 after six ends.

The momentum swung the other way once again, with the South African team of skip Elma Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal and Johanna Snyman hitting the front at 10-9 after taking two shots on the ninth end.

They held the lead only momentarily, however, and Australia pulled ahead 15-12 after the 13th end, before taking three shots on the next end to ensure victory.

There was silver for Australia in weightlifting, as Kaity Fassina came close to grabbing gold in the women's 90kg class.

Fassina led the competition after the snatch with a lift of 104kg, but Fiji's Eileen Cikamatana hoisted 130kg in the clean and jerk to take the title with a total of 233kg over Fassina's 232.