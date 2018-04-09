Commonwealth Games: Australia wins gold in women's fours lawn bowls and men's vault on day five

Updated 9 April 2018, 17:10 AEST

Australia has more golden moments in lawn bowls and gymnastics on day five of the Commonwealth Games.

Australia's women's fours lawn bowls team edged out South Africa for the gold medal at Broadbeach. (Credit: AAP)

Australia has added two more gold medals to the tally on day five of the Commonwealth Games, with wins in gymnastics and lawn bowls.

The Australian women's fours lawn bowls team — skipper Natasha Scott, Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic and Rebecca Van Asch — defeated South Africa 18-16 in a see-sawing contest at Broadbeach.

The home team went behind early, trailing 3-0 after two ends, but the team hit back to lead 9-3 after six ends.

The momentum swung the other way once again, with the South African team of skip Elma Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal and Johanna Snyman hitting the front at 10-9 after taking two shots on the ninth end.

They held the lead only momentarily, however, and Australia pulled ahead 15-12 after the 13th end, before taking three shots on the next end to ensure victory.

In the artistic gymnastics at Coomera, Christopher Remkes produced a consistent performance to win the gold on men's vault, Australia's first in the event at the Commonwealth Games since Bret Hudson at Victoria in Canada in 1994.

The 21-year-old Remkes — who was born in the Philippines — delivered the second and third-best vaults of the competition with his first and second attempts.

His total of 14.799 was enough to keep him ahead of England's Courtney Tulloch, who nailed his second vault with a score of 15.000, but whose first vault was only 14.333, leaving his total score on 14.666.

Tulloch's countryman Dominick Cunningham took the bronze with a total of 14.333.

Remkes finished sixth in Sunday's men's pommel horse final.